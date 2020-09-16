PGS : Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2020

Pareto Securities
Virtual Energy Conference
This presentation contains forward looking information
Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
This presentation must be read in conjunction with other financial documents published by PGS and the disclosures therein
Resetting Cost Base for Unexpected 2020 Demand Reduction
Unprecedented oil market disruption immediately reduced seismic activity
Projects deferred rather than cancelled
Executing secured acquisition and imaging programs according to plan
Resetting cost base and reducing capex to a minimum
In negotiations with RCF banks and other lenders
Annualized Cost Base of ~ USD 400 Million from Q3 2020
Annualized gross cash cost run rate of ~USD
400 million, down 33% from start of 2020:
Reducing vessel capacity from 8 to 5 vessels
Streamlining the organization and reducing office based personnel by ~40%
Multiple other initiatives
Potential to reduce cost by another ~USD 40 million in a 4 vessel scenario
Business Areas After Reorganizing
|
Sales & Services
|
Technology &
|
Operations
|
MultiClient, Contract
|
Digitalization
|
Fleet management,
|
and Imaging
|
R&D, Enterprise IT,
|
Project Delivery, Seismic
|
|
Digitalization portfolio
|
Acquisition & Support
No changes to executive team
Profitability, reliability and quality
Lean structure for responsive service
Flexible vessel and imaging capacity
Efficient project planning and delivery
Technology drives digital transformation
Committed to Integrated Service Offering
|
MultiClient Players
|
Integrated Services
|
Contract Players
|
|
|
Integration improves business opportunities by
Flexible business models
Leveraging customer engagement
Faster delivery
Acquisition and Imaging R&D
Digital Transformation Accelerates Strategy Execution
Progressing well on:
- Processing of seismic data in the cloud
- Launch of cloud-based MultiClient sales platform
- Vessel speed and equipment maintenance
- Machine Learnings and Artificial Intelligence for subsurface data analytics
Capitalizing on digitalization to:
- Reduce turnaround time
- Reduce operating cost and increase operating efficiency
- Improve customer engagement and interaction
- Develop new business opportunities for data owners and customers
PGS has presented a proposal to its lenders:
Seeking to amend maturities and amortization across the different debt facilities
Seeking to amend RCF leverage covenant for a certain period
The proposal aims to:
Preserve liquidity
Maintain business continuity
Ensure full repayment to all lenders
Have received feedback from all lenders and in negotiations to reach an acceptable solution for all stakeholders
Significant Demand Drop - Now Rebounding
Contract bids to go (in-house PGS) and estimated $ value of bids + risk weighted leads as of August 2020
Significant and rapid decline in seismic contract leads and tenders late Q1 and in Q2
Projects postponed rather than cancelled
Leads recently showing a significant rebound, with majority of work indicated for 2021
Q4 2020 expected to be weak, respite likely early next year
Average 2020 capacity expected to decline ~20% vs. average 2019
Industry capacity likely to be reduced to ~15 vessels during winter season
Source: PGS internal estimates
Summary
Resetting cost base and reducing capex to a minimum
In negotiations with RCF banks and other lenders
Challenging short-term market outlook with substantial E&P spending reduction
Pent up demand from postponed projects likely to benefit 2021
Disclaimer
