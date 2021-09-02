Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Presentation Bank of America Future of Energy Conference 2021

09/02/2021 | 02:32am EDT
PGS New Energy

Bank of America Future of Energy Conference, 2nd September 2021

Cautionary Statement

  • This presentation contains forward looking information
  • Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
  • Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
  • Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
  • This presentation must be read in conjunction with the risk factors disclosed in PGS 2020 annual report and the latest earnings releases

2

PGS New Energy brings value to partnerships

Identify Define Monitor

Data acquisition and processing

G&G: derivative products and services

Operating license advisory / support

World Class Data Library

Coopetition is key

Leading Seismic Service Provider

3

CCS seismic market size estimates

20

15

10

5

0

2050 CO2 storage scenarios

Global CCS Institute 2050

Annual seismic vessel

assessed by IPCC (Gtpa)

CO2 storage scenario

demand

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0

GCCS

IEA

2020

2025

2030

2040

2050

Inst*

IPCC median

IEA

GCCS inst.

Scenarios assessed by IPCC have a median

IEA Net Zero 2050 and Global CCS Institute

CO2 storage volumes can be translated to

value of ~15 Gt CO2 in 2050, approximately

2020 report are less bold on CCUS than most

number of offshore projects; survey size and

double the level in IEA's NZE 2050

models assessed by IPCC, but still require

frequency gives an estimated vessel

growth of >>100 times today's storage volumes.

demand

IEA Net Zero 2050 scenario: 7.6 Gtpa in 2050

CCUS total growth requires large-scale projects

CCS represents a meaningful seismic market

4

Context: The Three Most Mature North Sea Development Projects

Northern Lights

CO2 transport and storage company Northern Lights JV DA was launched March 2021, with Equinor, Shell and Total as equal JV partners.

Developing the world's first open-source

CO2 transport and storage infrastructure to deliver carbon storage as a service.

Ph.1 will be completed mid-2024 with ~1.5 Mt/year capacity. Longship will deliver 0.8 Mt/year if both Brevik and Oslo capture projects are realized.

Ambition to expand capacity to a total of 5 Mt/year, dependent on market demand. Can be further expanded within aquifer at ~2,600m burial depth.

Northern Endurance

BP, ENI, Equinor, National Grid, Shell and Total formed Northern Endurance Partnership to develop offshore CO2 infrastructure in the UK North Sea.

Serve Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber projects, aiming for commission by 2026.

NTZ plans to capture up to 10 Mt/year and ZCH plans up to 17Mt/year, but injection plan is not communicated yet.

Storage formation is Bunter sandstone at ~1,000m burial depth.

Acorn

Pale Blue Dot, Harbour and Shell works with Scotland's New Zero Infrastructure program from the St. Fergus gas terminal to repurpose existing gas pipelines to take CO2 directly to the Acorn storage site.

This first phase offers a low capital cost start that can be delivered by 2024, to be further expanded through import of CO2 to St. Fergus from ships.

Storage formation is Captain sandstone at ~2,500m burial depth.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
