PGS : Presentation Bank of America Future of Energy Conference 2021

Northern Lights

CO2 transport and storage company Northern Lights JV DA was launched March 2021, with Equinor, Shell and Total as equal JV partners.

Developing the world's first open-source

CO2 transport and storage infrastructure to deliver carbon storage as a service.

Ph.1 will be completed mid-2024 with ~1.5 Mt/year capacity. Longship will deliver 0.8 Mt/year if both Brevik and Oslo capture projects are realized.

Ambition to expand capacity to a total of 5 Mt/year, dependent on market demand. Can be further expanded within aquifer at ~2,600m burial depth.