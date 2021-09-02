PGS : Presentation Bank of America Future of Energy Conference 2021

PGS New Energy
Bank of America Future of Energy Conference, 2nd September 2021
This presentation contains forward looking information
Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
This presentation must be read in conjunction with the risk factors disclosed in PGS 2020 annual report and the latest earnings releases
PGS New Energy brings value to partnerships
Identify Define Monitor
Data acquisition and processing
G&G: derivative products and services
Operating license advisory / support
World Class Data Library
Coopetition is key
Leading Seismic Service Provider
CCS seismic market size estimates
2050 CO2 storage scenarios
Global CCS Institute 2050
2020
2025
2030
2040
2050
IPCC median
IEA
GCCS inst.
Scenarios assessed by IPCC have a median
IEA Net Zero 2050 and Global CCS Institute
CO2 storage volumes can be translated to
|
|
|
|
|
growth of >>100 times today's storage volumes.
demand
IEA Net Zero 2050 scenario: 7.6 Gtpa in 2050
CCUS total growth requires large-scale projects
CCS represents a meaningful seismic market
Context: The Three Most Mature North Sea Development Projects
Northern Lights
CO2 transport and storage company Northern Lights JV DA was launched March 2021, with Equinor, Shell and Total as equal JV partners.
Developing the world's first open-source
CO2 transport and storage infrastructure to deliver carbon storage as a service.
Ph.1 will be completed mid-2024 with ~1.5 Mt/year capacity. Longship will deliver 0.8 Mt/year if both Brevik and Oslo capture projects are realized.
Ambition to expand capacity to a total of 5 Mt/year, dependent on market demand. Can be further expanded within aquifer at ~2,600m burial depth.
Northern Endurance
BP, ENI, Equinor, National Grid, Shell and Total formed Northern Endurance Partnership to develop offshore CO2 infrastructure in the UK North Sea.
Serve Net Zero Teesside and Zero Carbon Humber projects, aiming for commission by 2026.
NTZ plans to capture up to 10 Mt/year and ZCH plans up to 17Mt/year, but injection plan is not communicated yet.
Storage formation is Bunter sandstone at ~1,000m burial depth.
Acorn
Pale Blue Dot, Harbour and Shell works with Scotland's New Zero Infrastructure program from the St. Fergus gas terminal to repurpose existing gas pipelines to take CO2 directly to the Acorn storage site.
This first phase offers a low capital cost start that can be delivered by 2024, to be further expanded through import of CO2 to St. Fergus from ships.
Storage formation is Captain sandstone at ~2,500m burial depth.
