  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  PGS ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:19 2022-08-08 am EDT
6.815 NOK   -1.52%
News 
Press Releases

PGS : Publication on Efficiently Ranking and Evaluating CO2 Storage Sites

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
PGS Publication on Efficiently Ranking and Evaluating CO2 Storage Sites

August 8, 2022

In a recent First Break publication, PGS authors describe a CCS workflow over a proof-of-concept area to assess CCS storage capacity and containment at a candidate saline aquifer site. This successful testing of the workflow enables a move towards automation and the ability to extend the area of focus for efficient ranking and evaluation of potential CCS sites to a much larger area.

Advancements in technology including machine learning and imaging techniques applied to seismic and well data have enabled a step towards the automation of a CCS site selection workflow. This allows for turnaround improvements and could open up opportunities for the screening of large areas and efficient site ranking prior to selection.

"PGS is committed to supporting the energy transition, and that means going beyond the traditional provision of seismic data when it comes to carbon storage site identification and screening. This workflow is one example of our commitment to enable the energy transition through the development of products that can rapidly and effectively maximize the use of existing datasets to identify and screen the best sites." Nick Lee, Subsurface Manager, New Energy.

Overall CCS Project Lifecycle Workflow
Prior to CO2 injection at a specific site an integrated front-end project will be undertaken, following a similar path to a conventional oil or gas field assessment. The illustration below represents a high-level view of the carbon storage project lifecycle focusing on the early part of the project and encompassing elements such as petrophysics, rock physics, seismic data analysis, interpretation, and integration to a risk assessment matrix.
A New, Efficient, Scalable and Flexible CCS Workflow
The workflow described in the First Break paper illustrates the integration of high-quality broadband seismic data, well information, their derivative products, and several reservoir geoscience analysis tools to characterize key CCS site evaluation components: capacity, containment and monitorability.
The interpretation stage on its own provides geological understanding: sediment distribution, faulting, layer geometry, and depositional environment relevant to the suitability and expected performance of a site.
The petrophysical and rock physics analysis is the bridge linking elastic properties (AI and Vp/Vs) to reservoir properties (PhiT and Vclay). The well-to-seismic tie augments confidence in the reliability of the lithology prediction and reservoir property estimation away from the wells.
Finally, the calibration of seismic velocities improves the time to depth transform for the structure of the storage reservoir and its thickness which is crucial for the capacity volumetrics.
As the implemented workflow is mainly data-driven it can be easily extended over large areas or other areas for CCS site screening and characterization purposes. Ranking and evaluation of various CCS sites can be done using a developed risk evaluation matrix provided in the paper.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PGS ASA
08:05aPGS : Publication on Efficiently Ranking and Evaluating CO2 Storage Sites
PU
08/02PGS : Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey Tracks Regional Prospectivity from Baleine East
PU
07/22PGS : MultiClient data in the North Sumatra basin, Indonesia, yields successful results fo..
PU
07/21TRANCHE UPDATE ON PGS ASA (OB : PGS)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 22, 2022.
CI
07/21TRANSCRIPT : PGS ASA, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
07/21PGS : Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results
PU
07/21PGS : Unaudited 2nd Quarter Results 2022
PU
07/21PGS ASA : Second Quarter and First Half 2022 Results
GL
07/21PGS ASA : Awarded Two Significant Contracts in Asia-Pacific
GL
07/21PGS ASA : Awarded Two Significant Contracts in Asia-Pacific
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 822 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 841 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 460 M 460 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 98,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 0,65 $
Spread / Average Target -7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA88.56%460
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED15.73%49 023
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.51%25 204
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.00%24 343
TENARIS S.A.36.70%15 095
NOV INC.27.60%6 792