  1. Markets
  2. Stock Norvège
  3. PGS ASA
  4. News
  5. PGS : Q2 23
Security PGS

PGS ASA

Equities PGS NO0010199151

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Oslo Bors - 10:29:56 2023-07-20 am EDT Intraday chart for PGS ASA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
7.110 NOK +27.33% +17.95% +1.43%
06:48pm PGS : Q2 23: Better than feared, more revenues from multiclient in H2 Alphavalue
12:41pm PGS Obtains Commitments for $75 Million Term Loan Facility MT

PGS : Q2 23: Better than feared, more revenues from multiclient in H2

Today at 12:48 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about PGS ASA

PGS : Q2 23: Better than feared, more revenues from multiclient in H2 Alphavalue
PGS Obtains Commitments for $75 Million Term Loan Facility MT
Transcript : PGS ASA, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 20, 2023 CI
PGS ASA Secures Commitments for $75 Million Term Loan CI
PGS Flags End-July Completion of BP, EnBW Site Characterization Acquisition Contract MT
PGS ASA Provides Financial Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2023 CI
PGS Rises 7% on Offshore Windfarm Site Characterization Deal in US MT
PGS ASA Wins Large Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract CI
PGS ASA's Equity Buyback announced on June 22, 2022, has expired. CI
Norway’s PGS Expands MultiClient Reprocessing Agreement Under Malaysian Petroleum Project MT
PGS ASA, TGS and SLB Sign MultiClient Reprocessing Agreement in Sarawak CI
PGS Client Terminates Contract for Ramform Titan Vessel MT
PGS ASA Terminates Contract with Ramform Titan CI
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
PGS Receives New 3D Exploration Contract MT
PGS ASA Wins Mediterranean Contract Award CI
PGS Secures Pre-funding for Norwegian Sea Survey MT
Pgs Secures Large Multiclient Project in Norwegian Sea CI
TGS, PGS, SLB to Begin 3D Seismic Survey Offshore Malaysia in June MT
PGS ASA Expands MultiClient Coverage in the Sarawak North Luconia Province CI
Norway oil companies raise 2023 and 2024 investment forecasts RE
Norway's PGS Wins 3D Survey Contract in Barents Sea MT
PGS ASA Secures Barents Sea Contract CI
PGS Lands Contract for Carbon Storage Project in Norway MT
PGS ASA Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI

Chart PGS ASA

Chart PGS ASA
More charts

Company Profile

PGS ASA specializes in providing geophysical services and in the production of oil and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysical services (60.1%): acquisition, processing and marketing non-exclusive seismic data to oil and gas companies for prospecting and developing reserves, as well as the management of production fields; - seismic data acquisition services under exclusive contracts (35.2%); - seismic data processing and interpretation services (3.7%). The group also offers services enabling companies to improve their knowledge of the structure and monitoring of their reserves; - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (30.3%), Europe (12.5%), Canada (11.6%), Americas (13.6%), Africa and Middle East (20%) and Asia/Pacific (12%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for PGS ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
0.5560USD
Average target price
0.8853USD
Spread / Average Target
+59.24%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA
Chart Analysis PGS ASA
+1.43% 506 M $
CGG
Chart Analysis CGG
+20.08% 576 M $
POLYARD PETROLEUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Chart Analysis Polyard Petroleum International Group Limited
-3.64% 78 M $
PULSE SEISMIC INC.
Chart Analysis Pulse Seismic Inc.
+1.10% 74 M $
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
Chart Analysis Dawson Geophysical Company
-10.20% 45 M $
SEABIRD EXPLORATION PLC
Chart Analysis SeaBird Exploration Plc
+4.69% 33 M $
ELECTROMAGNETIC GEOSERVICES ASA
Chart Analysis Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA
+51.06% 33 M $
NXT ENERGY SOLUTIONS INC.
Chart Analysis NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
+25.00% 16 M $
KAWASAKI GEOLOGICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Kawasaki Geological Engineering Co., Ltd.
+6.79% 15 M $
CRITERIUM ENERGY LTD.
Chart Analysis Criterium Energy Ltd.
 0.00% 6 M $
Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer