PGS ASA specializes in providing geophysical services and in the production of oil and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysical services (60.1%): acquisition, processing and marketing non-exclusive seismic data to oil and gas companies for prospecting and developing reserves, as well as the management of production fields; - seismic data acquisition services under exclusive contracts (35.2%); - seismic data processing and interpretation services (3.7%). The group also offers services enabling companies to improve their knowledge of the structure and monitoring of their reserves; - other (1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (30.3%), Europe (12.5%), Canada (11.6%), Americas (13.6%), Africa and Middle East (20%) and Asia/Pacific (12%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment