PGS ASA

Equities

PGS

NO0010199151

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Oslo Bors
 03:50:23 2024-02-16 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
6.6 NOK +4.17% Intraday chart for PGS ASA +5.80% -22.95%
08:44am PGS : Q4: CapEx on the upswing as cash squeezes; merger around the corner Alphavalue
Feb. 15 Transcript : PGS ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
Latest news about PGS ASA

Transcript : PGS ASA, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2024
PGS ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
TGS, PGS Merger Still Expected to Close in Q2 MT
Norway's PGS Bags Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract in Europe MT
PGS ASA Receives Offshore Wind Site Characterization Contract CI
PGS ASA Provides Financial Guidance for the Fourth Quarter of 2023 CI
TGS Consortium Obtains Prefunding for Expansion of Seismic Data Coverage in Malaysia MT
PGS ASA Announces Pre-Funded 2D Multiclient Project Offshore Sabah, Malaysia CI
Angola’s OPEC exit has no immediate impact on supply, focus on heavyweights Alphavalue
Norway's PGS Lists $450 Million Bond on Oslo Børs MT
PGS : Still no trigger Alphavalue
PGS Bags 3D Exploration Contract in Asia Pacific MT
PGS ASA Wins 3D Exploration Contract in Asia Pacific CI
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, Uber, Amazon, Spotify, 888... Our Logo
TGS Shareholders Approve PGS Merger MT
PGS Secures Shareholder Approval for TGS Merger MT
Transcript : PGS ASA - Shareholder/Analyst Call
Norway oil companies face higher investment costs due inflation RE
PGS Bags 4D Acquisition Contract MT
PGS Wins 4D Acquisition Contract Offshore West Africa CI
Norway's PGS Lands 3D Exploration Contract in Mediterranean MT
PGS ASA Wins 3D Exploration Contract in the Mediterranean CI
Transcript : PGS ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023

Company Profile

PGS ASA specializes in providing geophysical services and in the production of oil and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysical services (56.5%): acquisition, processing and marketing non-exclusive seismic data to oil and gas companies for prospecting and developing reserves, as well as the management of production fields; - seismic data acquisition services under exclusive contracts (40.8%); - seismic data processing and interpretation services (2.7%). The group also offers services enabling companies to improve their knowledge of the structure and monitoring of their reserves. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (16.5%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), Europe (7%), Brazil (13.1%), Canada (8.4%), the Americas (13%), Angola (11.5%), Africa (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (12.5%) and other (3.6%).
Calendar
2024-04-08 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for PGS ASA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
0.6003 USD
Average target price
0.9228 USD
Spread / Average Target
+53.73%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services

1st Jan change Capi.
PGS ASA Stock PGS ASA
-23.07% 572 M $
POLYARD PETROLEUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED Stock Polyard Petroleum International Group Limited
-.--% 78 M $
PULSE SEISMIC INC. Stock Pulse Seismic Inc.
+12.37% 80 M $
Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services
