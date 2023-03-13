Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  09:32:50 2023-03-13 am EDT
10.42 NOK   -12.95%
03/07PGS ASA - Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
AQ
03/06PGS - Contract in Namibia
AQ
03/06Pgs Asa : Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Readies its Fleet for a Busy 2023 Season

03/13/2023 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Ramform Atlas is a Titan-class vessel, capable of towing the industry's most advanced tailored configurations, which is just what she will do later this spring on PGS' latest GeoStreamer X survey of the Norwegian Sea. The GeoStreamer X epithet describes a method of adding layers of new understanding. Acquisition design can include wide-tow sources, dense streamers for improved near-offset distribution, and long streamers for accurate velocity model building. Improved illumination makes it possible to image tricky geological formations in more detail, or to see under obstacles in the subsurface. The technique uses PGS proprietary GeoStreamer multisensor technology and advanced acquisition solutions. New data acquisition is processed together with underlying broadband library data, to produce a large, dense, multisensor, multi-azimuth dataset within a matter of months, and at a highly efficient rate. PGS first brought its GeoStreamer X multi-azimuth formula to the Norwegian Sea in 2022 and will continue its acquisition there in 2023 and 2024.

Further in the fjord at Florø, the Ramform Victory is returning to active duty, repainted and refreshed inside and out. This sister ship to the Ramform Vanguard will be heading to Brazil later in the year to focus on an important 4D seismic contract for Petrobras. PGS is responding to increasing market demand for 4D seismic acquisition, and the V-class Ramform ships have proven their prowess in this sector over several years.

At the outermost dock, the Sanco Swift has been preparing to write a new chapter in PGS seismic acquisition, as she is being rigged with P-Cable. This technology for acquiring ultra-high-resolution seismic targets the shallowest subsurface areas and entered the PGS portfolio with its acquisition of NCS Subsea. Ultra-high-resolution seismic techniques can satisfy a number of subsurface imaging demands, particularly within the New Energy area. Sanco Swift's first project with P-Cable will be a wind farm site survey in Europe starting next month.

It is thirty years since PGS engineers designed a new method of back deck layout for seismic acquisition that enabled the step shift in acquisition efficiency and ushered in the age of high-density, high-efficiency high-resolution 3D seismic. This has been described as a seminal technology for the development of offshore oil and gas exploration. Now PGS geophysicists and engineers are looking at how the lessons learned in the oil age can be applied to ultra-high-resolution 3D acquisition for new energy markets.

"So far, the demand for seismic services is looking buoyant this year, with activity in all geo-markets, and good preparation will put our fleet on a solid footing to deliver the reliable services our clients expect from PGS. The Sanco Swift is the first of the three vessels to move from Florø. Ramform Atlas will follow as the weather opens and the work is complete, and the Ramform Victory rerigging is on schedule for project startup," says Rob Adams, EVP of Operations in PGS.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 13:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PGS ASA
03/07PGS ASA - Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
AQ
03/06PGS - Contract in Namibia
AQ
03/06Pgs Asa : Bond Instrument Ratings and Updated Corporate Credit Ratings
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
GL
03/06Pgs Asa : Fixed Income Investor Meetings for Contemplated Senior Secured Bond
AQ
03/03PGS Wins 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract Offshore Namibia
MT
03/03Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
03/03Pgs Asa : Contract in Namibia
GL
03/03PGS ASA Signs 3D Exploration Acquisition Contract for Work Offshore Namibia
CI
02/20Greece concludes 2D seismic surveys in gas exploration off Crete
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 799 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 027 M 1 027 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 930
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 0,97 $
Spread / Average Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA70.76%1 027
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-4.60%72 808
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-12.25%31 219
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-1.56%29 396
TENARIS S.A.-5.16%19 447
NOV INC.-3.30%7 935