    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:16 2023-06-13 am EDT
6.038 NOK   +3.21%
02:04aPgs : Releases Additional Data for Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey
PU
06/13PGS - Contract Termination
AQ
06/13Pgs : Releases Final Cyprus Vision Data
PU
PGS : Releases Additional Data for Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey

06/14/2023 | 02:04am EDT
Cretaceous Potential Revealed in Open Acreage

In partnership with PetroCi and Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures, PGS has extended the Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey to bring the total coverage to 37 671 sq. km of 3D and 31 743 line km of 2D. All the 3D input datasets have been matched, merged, and re-binned onto a common grid resulting in a single, continuous volume of full-stack seismic data in the time domain.

The extension to the Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey provides complete shallow-to-deep water coverage along the Ghana/Côte d'Ivoire maritime border within the prolific Tano Basin.

The MegaSurvey covers the play-opening Baleine-1X (Eni) well, which discovered oil and gas in two reservoir levels; the main reservoir in Cenomanian aged carbonates and the second within a shallower Santonian reservoir, thought to be composed of turbidite channel sandstones.

The dataset also occurs along-strike of the 2021 Eni Eban-1X discovery, offshore Ghana, which is reported to have found light oil in an 80-meter thick section of Cenomanian sandstones. These discoveries highlight the significant remaining potential of Cretaceous plays along the margin.

The additional data provides coverage over the deepwater open block CI-605.

MegaSurvey regional seismic enables exploration for analogs, identification of new prospects, and allows for detailed play analysis from the shelf to the deep water, along the entire margin.

Five key regional horizons have been tied to wells and interpreted allowing field-scale geological understanding to be placed into a basin-wide context and open acreage opportunities to be assessed with confidence.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 06:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 848 M - -
Net income 2023 63,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,14x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 516 M 516 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 73,3%
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,57 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA-13.87%516
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-10.29%67 019
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY0.88%30 158
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.36%28 627
TENARIS S.A.-21.71%16 185
TECHNIPFMC PLC20.51%6 434
