PGS : Releases Additional Data for Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey

Cretaceous Potential Revealed in Open Acreage

In partnership with PetroCi and Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures, PGS has extended the Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey to bring the total coverage to 37 671 sq. km of 3D and 31 743 line km of 2D. All the 3D input datasets have been matched, merged, and re-binned onto a common grid resulting in a single, continuous volume of full-stack seismic data in the time domain.

The extension to the Côte d'Ivoire MegaSurvey provides complete shallow-to-deep water coverage along the Ghana/Côte d'Ivoire maritime border within the prolific Tano Basin.

The MegaSurvey covers the play-opening Baleine-1X (Eni) well, which discovered oil and gas in two reservoir levels; the main reservoir in Cenomanian aged carbonates and the second within a shallower Santonian reservoir, thought to be composed of turbidite channel sandstones.

The dataset also occurs along-strike of the 2021 Eni Eban-1X discovery, offshore Ghana, which is reported to have found light oil in an 80-meter thick section of Cenomanian sandstones. These discoveries highlight the significant remaining potential of Cretaceous plays along the margin.

The additional data provides coverage over the deepwater open block CI-605.

MegaSurvey regional seismic enables exploration for analogs, identification of new prospects, and allows for detailed play analysis from the shelf to the deep water, along the entire margin.

Five key regional horizons have been tied to wells and interpreted allowing field-scale geological understanding to be placed into a basin-wide context and open acreage opportunities to be assessed with confidence.