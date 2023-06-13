PGS : Releases Final Cyprus Vision Data

This project was carried out in partnership with the Cypriot Ministry for Energy, Commerce and Industry.

The full reprocessed Cyprus Vision volume, spanning almost 20 000 sq. km is delivered on a common grid, with coverage of offshore blocks 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in the offshore Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus.

"Cyprus Vision data is essential for those who wish to investigate Eastern Mediterranean energy plays. Cyprus is at the crux of major markets, with sizeable commercial gas discoveries, such as Calypso and Glaucus, in carbonate plays analogous to Egypt's Zohr. These and additional potential plays in presalt Miocene sandstone reservoirs in the Cyprus EEZ can now be properly evaluated," says Joshua May, Business Development Manager for Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East at PGS.

Find Out More

To view Cyprus Vision data or for any questions regarding seismic data for Africa, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean, please contact amme.info@pgs.com.