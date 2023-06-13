Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:48 2023-06-12 am EDT
5.850 NOK   -16.02%
02:00aPgs : Releases Final Cyprus Vision Data
PU
06/12PGS Client Terminates Contract for Ramform Titan Vessel
MT
06/12Pgs Asa : Contract Termination
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Releases Final Cyprus Vision Data

06/13/2023 | 02:00am EDT
This project was carried out in partnership with the Cypriot Ministry for Energy, Commerce and Industry.

The full reprocessed Cyprus Vision volume, spanning almost 20 000 sq. km is delivered on a common grid, with coverage of offshore blocks 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in the offshore Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus.

"Cyprus Vision data is essential for those who wish to investigate Eastern Mediterranean energy plays. Cyprus is at the crux of major markets, with sizeable commercial gas discoveries, such as Calypso and Glaucus, in carbonate plays analogous to Egypt's Zohr. These and additional potential plays in presalt Miocene sandstone reservoirs in the Cyprus EEZ can now be properly evaluated," says Joshua May, Business Development Manager for Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East at PGS.

Find Out More

To view Cyprus Vision data or for any questions regarding seismic data for Africa, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean, please contact amme.info@pgs.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 05:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 848 M - -
Net income 2023 63,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 594 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 493 M 493 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,28x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 900
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PGS ASA
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,54 $
Average target price 0,89 $
Spread / Average Target 63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA-16.55%493
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-12.05%67 746
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.63%30 381
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-17.81%29 177
TENARIS S.A.-21.25%16 283
TECHNIPFMC PLC19.52%6 588
