    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03/25 11:25:11 am EDT
3.362 NOK   +0.60%
PGS : Releases New 3D GeoStreamer Data for Ghana Tano Basin

03/28/2022 | 02:31am EDT
PGS Releases New 3D GeoStreamer Data for Ghana Tano Basin

March 28, 2022

PGS has added a further 2 000 sq. km of KPSDM processed MultiClient 3D GeoStreamer data offshore Ghana, revealing prolific Cretaceous reservoir targets in sharper detail. This significantly increases 3D coverage in the basin. The data is available now.

This 3D GeoStreamer survey targets the Tano Basin, in an area that has seen recent high-profile exploration success, with ENI's Baliene-1X discovery in August 2021, and Springfield's Afina-1X discovery in November 2019.

The Upper Cretaceous play is the focus, with deep marine turbidite channel and fan complexes providing excellent reservoir potential in the Cenomanian, Turonian and Campanian intervals. Deeper syn-rift plays are also well imaged with multiple Albian-aged leads identified in tilted fault blocks and inversion anticlines.

The data, which was acquired in 2019, has undergone KPSDM processing and FWI velocity model building to create an AVO compliant prestack volume that allows explorers to significantly derisk deepwater exploration in this prolific basin.

Find Out More

To arrange a data show of the new KPSDM data from the Ghana Tano Basin, or talk with our experts about acquisition, imaging or integrated projects in Africa, contact amme.info@pgs.com

PGS has additional 3D GeoStreamer coverage in Ghana's Tano Basin

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 06:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 662 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 931 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,91x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 156 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,39 $
Average target price 0,29 $
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA-8.39%156
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED45.84%61 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY60.93%36 913
HALLIBURTON COMPANY70.09%34 954
TENARIS S.A.54.72%18 484
NOV INC.47.23%7 834