PGS : Releases New 3D GeoStreamer Data for Ghana Tano Basin

March 28, 2022

PGS has added a further 2 000 sq. km of KPSDM processed MultiClient 3D GeoStreamer data offshore Ghana, revealing prolific Cretaceous reservoir targets in sharper detail. This significantly increases 3D coverage in the basin. The data is available now.

This 3D GeoStreamer survey targets the Tano Basin, in an area that has seen recent high-profile exploration success, with ENI's Baliene-1X discovery in August 2021, and Springfield's Afina-1X discovery in November 2019.

The Upper Cretaceous play is the focus, with deep marine turbidite channel and fan complexes providing excellent reservoir potential in the Cenomanian, Turonian and Campanian intervals. Deeper syn-rift plays are also well imaged with multiple Albian-aged leads identified in tilted fault blocks and inversion anticlines.

The data, which was acquired in 2019, has undergone KPSDM processing and FWI velocity model building to create an AVO compliant prestack volume that allows explorers to significantly derisk deepwater exploration in this prolific basin.

To arrange a data show of the new KPSDM data from the Ghana Tano Basin, or talk with our experts about acquisition, imaging or integrated projects in Africa, contact amme.info@pgs.com

PGS has additional 3D GeoStreamer coverage in Ghana's Tano Basin