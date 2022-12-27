Advanced search
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:36 2022-12-27 am EST
6.700 NOK   +4.20%
02:21aPGS Receives Pre-funding for Survey in Norwegian Sea
MT
02:01aPGS Secures Large MultiClient Campaign in Norwegian Sea
GL
02:00aPGS Secures Large MultiClient Campaign in Norwegian Sea
AQ
PGS Secures Large MultiClient Campaign in Norwegian Sea

12/27/2022 | 02:01am EST
December 27, 2022, Oslo, Norway: PGS has secured industry pre-funding for a large MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea. The survey will be acquired by a Ramform Titan-class vessel over two seasons with mobilization for the first season in Q2 2023. The survey will be completed during summer 2024.

“We acquired the first phase of NWS GeoStreamer X this summer and have now secured pre-funding for a larger second phase. The survey covers approximately 12,500 square kilometers of new GeoStreamer data in a second azimuth over existing GeoStreamer MultiClient data in the region, yielding a dual azimuth product, or what we call GeoStreamer X. The combination of multisensor broadband fidelity and dual azimuth illumination provides clients with higher quality data for their renewed exploration interest on the Norwegian continental shelf,” says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

 

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
 

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile:  +47 99 24 52 35

 

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is a fully integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. Our services are provided to the oil and gas industry, as well as to the broader and emerging new energy industries, including carbon storage and offshore wind. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

***

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2021. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 817 M - -
Net income 2022 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 839
Free-Float 91,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 0,78 $
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Director
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGS ASA75.20%443
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED76.93%75 139
HALLIBURTON COMPANY70.92%35 496
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.95%29 143
TENARIS S.A.80.02%20 789
NOV INC.52.92%8 139