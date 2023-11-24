The demand for high- and ultra-high-resolution 3D towed-streamer seismic has increased due to a shift towards near-field hydrocarbon exploration and the increasing need for 3D seismic as part of the energy transition. Improved seismic data quality, better spatial sampling, higher trace density, and improved near-offset coverage is needed. 3D seismic data is also required for carbon capture and storage (CCS) development projects, site surveying for offshore wind farms, marine mineral exploration, and nuclear waste management.

These relatively new applications require shallow subsurface targets to be imaged with high-resolution data of the near surface and even the seabed. The shallower the targets the more important the near offset coverage and dense spatial sampling in 3D seismic acquisition becomes. Both factors are cost drivers and thus advanced technologies and solutions are needed to enable cost-effective 3D acquisition. Innovative towing configurations that combine wide-tow multi sources with multisensor streamer spreads have become the new standard for hydrocarbon exploration in Northern Europe. These acquisition solutions enable accurate imaging from very shallow targets and geohazards to deep geological structures in a cost-effective manner.

The improved near-offset coverage and the dense spatial sampling provided by the wide-tow multi-source configurations enable subsurface imaging with temporal and spatial resolution in the meter range. Equivalent survey design concepts have recently been utilized for high-resolution site characterization for carbon storage or ultra-high-resolution 3D site surveying for offshore wind farms.

Over the years PGS has introduced new techniques for high-resolution streamer acquisition and imaging of shallow targets and the near surface. A key step was the transition from narrow to wider source separations and using multiple sources (triple, quad, penta etc.). The wide-tow multi-source solution resulted in improved near-offset coverage without increasing acquisition costs.

The figure below illustrates the concept for a quad-source configuration in front of a streamer spread with 50 m streamer separation. In this example, the source separation for the standard narrow source tow is 12.5 m, and for the wide-tow alternative, it is increased to 62.5 m. If the sail line separation is made a function of the source geometry (4 x 62.5 m, i.e., 250 m), the lateral source line spacing (62.5 m) becomes regular for the entire survey area. As illustrated, the wide-tow alternative delivers regular dense source line spacing in combination with the high-density streamer spread and provides significantly improved near-offset coverage compared to the narrow source geometry.

The wide-tow quad-source configuration evenly distributes the nearest offset traces, reducing the near-offset gaps. This balanced sampling is a better starting point for regularization and interpolation techniques and offers a symmetrical bin size of 6.25 m x 6.25 m. This concept can be extended to higher source count configurations and high-density streamer spreads with significantly more streamers.