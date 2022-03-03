PGS : Sparebank 1 Markets 2022 Energy Conference

Full Year 2021 Takeaways:
Improving Competitive Position in a Gradually Improving Market
▪ Higher revenues compared to 2020 when adjusted for Covid- 19 related government grants
▪ 42% increase in contract revenues
- Overweight of capacity allocated to contract
- Significant rate increase in 2H
- Benefit from more near-field exploration and increasing 4D demand
▪ Mixed development of MultiClient market
- Reduced industry revenues and investments vs. 2020
- Increased market share for PGS with strong late sales growth and adequate pre-funding on reduced MultiClient investment
▪ Established New Energy
- Already generating meaningful CCS MultiClient revenues and contract order book
▪ Winter season more challenging than expected
- Healthy booked position for summer season
▪ Returned to positive net cash flow generation
▪ Slower market recovery than assumed in business plan for the 2020 debt rescheduling
- Will have to address in coming quarters