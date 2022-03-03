PGS : Sparebank 1 Markets 2022 Energy Conference

Full Year 2021 Takeaways:

Improving Competitive Position in a Gradually Improving Market

▪ Higher revenues compared to 2020 when adjusted for Covid- 19 related government grants

▪ 42% increase in contract revenues

- Overweight of capacity allocated to contract

- Significant rate increase in 2H

- Benefit from more near-field exploration and increasing 4D demand

▪ Mixed development of MultiClient market

- Reduced industry revenues and investments vs. 2020

- Increased market share for PGS with strong late sales growth and adequate pre-funding on reduced MultiClient investment

▪ Established New Energy

- Already generating meaningful CCS MultiClient revenues and contract order book

▪ Winter season more challenging than expected

- Healthy booked position for summer season

▪ Returned to positive net cash flow generation

▪ Slower market recovery than assumed in business plan for the 2020 debt rescheduling

- Will have to address in coming quarters