Stock PGS PGS ASA
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : PGS ASA

PGS ASA

Equities

PGS

NO0010199151

Oil Related Services and Equipment

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 04:21:59 2023-12-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for PGS ASA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
8.15 NOK +2.90% +2.21% +16.26%
09:46am PGS : Still no trigger Alphavalue
Dec. 07 PGS Bags 3D Exploration Contract in Asia Pacific MT
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about PGS ASA

PGS : Still no trigger Alphavalue
PGS Bags 3D Exploration Contract in Asia Pacific MT
PGS ASA Wins 3D Exploration Contract in Asia Pacific CI
GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Roche, Uber, Amazon, Spotify, 888...
TGS Shareholders Approve PGS Merger MT
PGS Secures Shareholder Approval for TGS Merger MT
Transcript : PGS ASA - Shareholder/Analyst Call CI
Norway oil companies face higher investment costs due inflation RE
Norway oil companies face higher investment costs due inflation RE
PGS Bags 4D Acquisition Contract MT
PGS Wins 4D Acquisition Contract Offshore West Africa CI
Norway's PGS Lands 3D Exploration Contract in Mediterranean MT
PGS ASA Wins 3D Exploration Contract in the Mediterranean CI
Transcript : PGS ASA, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2023 CI
PGS ASA Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
TGS, PGS Finalize Merger Plan to Form New Energy Data Company MT
Tranche Update on PGS ASA (OB:PGS)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 14, 2023. CI
Refining margins will benefit from the Russian diesel ban, inventories could deplete Alphavalue
Moody's Puts PGS Ratings on Review for Further Upgrade Amid Improved Liquidity MT
TGS Raises NOK953 Million via Share Issue MT
Offshore Seismic Data Companies TGS, PGS to Form 'Geophysical Powerhouse' in NOK9.3 Billion Merger MT
Transcript : PGS ASA, TGS ASA - M&A Call CI
Energy Data Company TGS Agrees Merger with Oilfield Services Provider PGS MT
Seismic group TGS to buy rival PGS for $864 mln RE
PGS ASA announced that it expects to receive NOK 439.30297 million in funding CI

Chart PGS ASA

Chart PGS ASA
More charts

Company Profile

PGS ASA specializes in providing geophysical services and in the production of oil and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysical services (56.5%): acquisition, processing and marketing non-exclusive seismic data to oil and gas companies for prospecting and developing reserves, as well as the management of production fields; - seismic data acquisition services under exclusive contracts (40.8%); - seismic data processing and interpretation services (2.7%). The group also offers services enabling companies to improve their knowledge of the structure and monitoring of their reserves. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (16.5%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), Europe (7%), Brazil (13.1%), Canada (8.4%), the Americas (13%), Angola (11.5%), Africa (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (12.5%) and other (3.6%).
Sector
Oil Related Services and Equipment
Calendar
2024-01-08 - Q4 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Revenue Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for PGS ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
0.7246 USD
Average target price
1.004 USD
Spread / Average Target
+38.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services

1st Jan change Capi.
PGS ASA Stock PGS ASA
+16.12% 691 M $
CGG Stock CGG
-3.51% 428 M $
PULSE SEISMIC INC. Stock Pulse Seismic Inc.
+13.19% 80 M $
POLYARD PETROLEUM INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED Stock Polyard Petroleum International Group Limited
-3.64% 78 M $
Oil Related - Surveying & Mapping Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock PGS ASA - Oslo Bors
  4. News PGS ASA
  5. PGS : Still no trigger
Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market.
100% Free Registration
fermer