PGS ASA specializes in providing geophysical services and in the production of oil and gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysical services (56.5%): acquisition, processing and marketing non-exclusive seismic data to oil and gas companies for prospecting and developing reserves, as well as the management of production fields; - seismic data acquisition services under exclusive contracts (40.8%); - seismic data processing and interpretation services (2.7%). The group also offers services enabling companies to improve their knowledge of the structure and monitoring of their reserves. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Norway (16.5%), the United Kingdom (5.3%), Europe (7%), Brazil (13.1%), Canada (8.4%), the Americas (13%), Angola (11.5%), Africa (9.1%), Asia/Pacific (12.5%) and other (3.6%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment