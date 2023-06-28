June 28, 2023, Oslo, Norway: The North Sumatra MC2D data rejuvenation project from PGS will provide a new look at one of the hottest hydrocarbon provinces in Indonesia following the successful Timpan-1 discovery in 2022. Data will be ready in Q2 2024.



Size and Targets

New 7 700 line km PSDM reprocessing will bring new insights into basin prospectivity in this prolific hydrocarbon-producing area. Regional-scale data coverage will allow for better understanding of basin development history and play analyses, leading to a better understanding of existing and new petroleum systems.

The PGS North Sumatra MC2D covers both existing discoveries and open blocks, enabling seismic well ties and correlations into frontier areas for better mapping of play fairways. This will provide confidence for future licensing opportunities of these open blocks.

ReprocessingWorkflows and Goals

State-of-the-art reprocessing is being applied to a legacy dataset. The data rejuvenation workflows are built on the knowledge acquired by PGS during the North Sumatra MC3D project, in the same basin.

Processing will include 2 ms, high-resolution, broadband processing and depth conversion, based on full waveform inversion (PGS FWI).

“The goal of the North Sumatra MC2D project is to address the challenges associated with imaging the deeper pre- and syn-rift package, which host both source and reservoir rocks. The higher-resolution imaging will also address challenges linked to fault imaging and hydrocarbon migration pathways,” says Alex Vartan, VP Asia Pacific at PGS.

Find Out More

For further details about this North Sumatra MC2D data rejuvenation project, or for any questions regarding PGS seismic data in Asia Pacific, please contact ap.info@pgs.com