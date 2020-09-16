Log in
PGS ASA

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/16 03:46:55 am
3.282 NOK   +3.96%
03:30aPGS : Pareto Securities Energy Conference 2020
PU
03:30aPGS : UK32 | We've got You Covered
PU
09/10PGS : Introducing an Integrated Prospect Derisking Tool
PU
PGS : UK32 | We've got You Covered

09/16/2020 | 08:30am BST
  • The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has offered for 113 license areas over 260 blocks or part-blocks to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round (announced 3 September 2020).
In total, 113 license areas are offered over 260 blocks or part-blocks in the 32nd UK offshore licensing round

The blocks are located in mature, producing areas close to existing infrastructure, under the flexible terms of the 'Innovate License'. This enables applicants to define a license duration and phasing that will allow them to execute the optimal work program. The majority of the licenses will enter the Initial Term (Phase A or Phase B exploration stage), and 16 of the awards are for licenses that will proceed straight to the Second Term, either for potential developments, or re-developments of fields where production had ceased and the acreage had been relinquished.

PGS Offers
  • High-quality 3D seismic and rock physics data in all areas of the UK Continental Shelf providing an excellent resource for fulfilling the approved work programs.
  • New acquisitions and updated imaging workflows and continued support on the UKCS, helping to identify and derisk new opportunities to develop or redevelop existing fields with reliable data
Access the Data

To arrange a data show, check shapefiles, or secure access to the latest seismic survey results or rockAVO atlas materials, please contact europe.info@pgs.com.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 07:29:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 548 M - 425 M
Net income 2020 -262 M - -204 M
Net Debt 2020 1 002 M - 777 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 135 M 135 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 256
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA-81.65%135
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-54.73%25 263
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-40.99%12 685
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-42.61%9 655
TENARIS S.A.-54.37%6 414
DIALOG GROUP8.99%5 132
