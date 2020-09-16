PGS : UK32 | We've got You Covered

The UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) has offered for 113 license areas over 260 blocks or part-blocks to 65 companies in the 32nd Offshore Licensing Round (announced 3 September 2020).

The blocks are located in mature, producing areas close to existing infrastructure, under the flexible terms of the 'Innovate License'. This enables applicants to define a license duration and phasing that will allow them to execute the optimal work program. The majority of the licenses will enter the Initial Term (Phase A or Phase B exploration stage), and 16 of the awards are for licenses that will proceed straight to the Second Term, either for potential developments, or re-developments of fields where production had ceased and the acreage had been relinquished.

