PGS : Unaudited 2nd Quarter Results 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation
Oslo, July 22, 2021
-
This presentation contains forward looking information
-
Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
-
Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
-
Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
-
This presentation must be read in conjunction with the Q2 2021 Earnings Release and the disclosures therein
Q2 2021 Takeaways:
Leveraging the Integrated Business Model
▪ Well positioned in a recovering market
▪ Strong MultiClient sales from mature regions
- Largest MultiClient player 5 quarters in a row
- Late sales of $65.5 million
- Good client commitment for new projects
▪ Increasing demand for new acquisition surveys
▪ Positive order book development
▪ Expect higher 2021 Segment revenues vs. 2020
▪ PGS celebrates 30 years - proud of the past, excited about the future
|
|
|
Segment Revenues and Other Income
|
|
|
|
|
Segment EBITDA*
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
288
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
216
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
135
|
|
130
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
152
|
100
|
88
|
|
|
139
|
|
132
|
|
81
|
84
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
Segment EBIT**
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow from Operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
USD million
|
40
|
38
|
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
100
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
81
|
20
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
66
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
-20
|
|
|
-14
|
-4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-40
|
-29
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*EBITDA, when used by the Company, means EBIT excluding Other charges, impairment and loss/gain on sale of long-term assets and depreciation and amortization as defined in Note 14 of the Q2 2021 earnings release published on July 22, 2021
|
|
**Excluding impairments and Other charges.
|
Increasing Order Book
300
200
USD million
100
0
*As of July 14, 2021.
-
Order book of $255 million on June 30, 2021
-
-
$57 million relating to MultiClient
-
Vessel booking*
-
-
Q3 21: 17 vessel months
-
Q4 21: 8 vessel months
-
Q1 22: 3 vessel months
