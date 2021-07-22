Log in
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 07/21 10:27:18 am
4.708 NOK   +18.35%
02:28aPGS : Second Quarter and Preliminary First Half 2021 Results
PU
02:08aPGS : Unaudited 2nd Quarter Results 2021
PU
02:01aPGS ASA : Second Quarter and Preliminary First Half 2021 Results
AQ
PGS : Unaudited 2nd Quarter Results 2021

07/22/2021 | 02:08am EDT
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation

Oslo, July 22, 2021

Cautionary Statement

  • This presentation contains forward looking information
  • Forward looking information is based on management assumptions and analyses
  • Actual experience may differ, and those differences may be material
  • Forward looking information is subject to significant uncertainties and risks as they relate to events and/or circumstances in the future
  • This presentation must be read in conjunction with the Q2 2021 Earnings Release and the disclosures therein

-2-

Q2 2021 Takeaways:

Leveraging the Integrated Business Model

Well positioned in a recovering market

Strong MultiClient sales from mature regions

- Largest MultiClient player 5 quarters in a row

- Late sales of $65.5 million

- Good client commitment for new projects

Increasing demand for new acquisition surveys

Positive order book development

Expect higher 2021 Segment revenues vs. 2020

PGS celebrates 30 years - proud of the past, excited about the future

-3-

Financial Summary

Segment Revenues and Other Income

Segment EBITDA*

300

288

200

194

234

160

USD million

216

150

135

130

200

USD million

173

168

99

142

152

100

88

139

132

81

84

84

116

67

100

50

0

0

100

Segment EBIT**

Cash Flow from Operations

200

80

176

70

152

60

150

USD million

119

USD million

40

38

108

95

20

100

89

81

20

18

68

66

7

57

1

0

50

-20

-14

-4

-16

-40

-29

0

*EBITDA, when used by the Company, means EBIT excluding Other charges, impairment and loss/gain on sale of long-term assets and depreciation and amortization as defined in Note 14 of the Q2 2021 earnings release published on July 22, 2021

**Excluding impairments and Other charges.

-4-

Increasing Order Book

300

200

USD million

100

0

*As of July 14, 2021.

  • Order book of $255 million on June 30, 2021
    • $57 million relating to MultiClient
  • Vessel booking*
    • Q3 21: 17 vessel months
    • Q4 21: 8 vessel months
    • Q1 22: 3 vessel months

-5-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
