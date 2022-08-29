Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:56 2022-08-29 am EDT
8.310 NOK   +3.94%
05:31aPGS : We've Got You Covered | First Tender of CO2 Storage Licenses for Denmark
PU
08/26PGS Signs Multi-Year MultiClient Library Access Agreement with Shell
GL
08/26PGS Signs Multi-Year MultiClient Library Access Agreement with Shell
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : We've Got You Covered | First Tender of CO2 Storage Licenses for Denmark

08/29/2022 | 05:31am EDT
We've Got You Covered | First Tender of CO2 Storage Licenses for Denmark

August 29, 2022

Denmark has launched its first carbon storage licensing round. PGS has good data library coverage readily available for evaluation over the area for application.

The area nominated by the Danish government for carbon storage projects is located south of the Norwegian border and extends to 56 degrees 00 north.

PGS has 3D seismic data, including modern 3D GeoStreamer data covering a significant portion of this area, which can be used to evaluate possible sandstone reservoirs in formations ranging from Triassic to Lower Cretaceous. Abandoned or depleted gas fields also provide reservoir candidates for evaluation.

Find Out More

To arrange a data show of PGS data or to discuss carbon storage mapping or imaging needs for CO2 storage, please contact europe.info@pgs.com.

Disclaimer

PGS ASA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 09:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
