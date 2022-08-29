PGS : We've Got You Covered | First Tender of CO2 Storage Licenses for Denmark

August 29, 2022

Denmark has launched its first carbon storage licensing round. PGS has good data library coverage readily available for evaluation over the area for application.

The area nominated by the Danish government for carbon storage projects is located south of the Norwegian border and extends to 56 degrees 00 north.

PGS has 3D seismic data, including modern 3D GeoStreamer data covering a significant portion of this area, which can be used to evaluate possible sandstone reservoirs in formations ranging from Triassic to Lower Cretaceous. Abandoned or depleted gas fields also provide reservoir candidates for evaluation.

To arrange a data show of PGS data or to discuss carbon storage mapping or imaging needs for CO2 storage, please contact europe.info@pgs.com.