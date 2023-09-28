Offshore Plastics

In 2017, World Economic Forum calculated that each year, over eight million tons of plastic ends up in the world's oceans. That's equivalent to dumping the contents of one garbage truck into the sea every minute. Recognizing this growing problem in our work environment, PGS developed a concept for efficient, large-scale collection of plastic in the oceans, using seismic vessels. The idea attracted interest but has not yet taken off.

In our sustainability metrics we measure waste management offshore and onshore. We have set a goal of improving the quality and detail of waste monitoring and reporting in PGS offices and from our fleet.

Offshore, we have taken steps to ensure that our seismic vessels minimize their own generation of plastic waste, by the relatively simple step of replacing bottled water with water coolers.

Single plastic bottles are no longer a common sight onboard. PGS Vice President Health Safety and Environment Roger Honningdal reports on a change that started when he was captain on our Ramform vessels:

"We stopped buying bottled water for the vessels and we bought metal sport drinking bottles for everyone onboard. The only bottled water we had was for the crew going out in the workboat for many hours. At a conservative estimate this reduced our plastics consumption by over 100 000 plastic bottles per year!"

With seven seismic vessels active, each with around 40 crew, and an average consumption of 1.5 liters per day the improvement may be significantly higher.