  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Delivers Rejuvenated Data for Santos West

06/09/2021 | 02:27am EDT
PGS Delivers Rejuvenated Data for Santos West

June 9, 2021

PGS has revitalized 3D data over the Bauna field in southwest Santos Basin and its surrounding area. This preprocessed dataset is now available for evaluation of blocks for Brazil's upcoming Permanent Offer Round.

The data rejuvenation of legacy survey BM-S-40 started from field tapes and applied the latest workflow for data conditioning, noise, and multiple suppression to create a new 2500 sq. km preprocessed dataset.

The results, now available, can be input into new model building and imaging workflows, allowing a quicker evaluation of opportunities in the area. This is good news for companies that would like to nominate blocks in an area that is part of Brazil's Permanent Offer Bid Round.

Using a subset of the preprocessed data, PGS has also produced a high-resolution PSTM over the Bauna field.

PGS Santos West rejuvenation applies a modern preprocessing sequence to field tapes from PGS legacy data Find Out More

For more information or to schedule a data show, please contact nsa.info@pgs.com

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 606 M - -
Net income 2021 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 998 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,01x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,10x
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 0,82 $
Last Close Price 0,69 $
Spread / Highest target 258%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA8.46%272
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED64.45%50 102
HALLIBURTON COMPANY29.15%21 620
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY24.46%20 074
TENARIS S.A.45.53%13 880
NOV INC.27.68%6 793