  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. PGS ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGS : Industry Insights on New Uses for Shallow Seismic

06/01/2021 | 05:24am EDT
Industry Insights on New Uses for Shallow Seismic

June 1, 2021

The energy industry will continue to use high-resolution seismic to understand the subsurface risks and opportunities in marine areas as we transition to renewables and lower-carbon energy sources to complement fossil fuels.

Captured carbon (CO2) stored in aquifers must be monitored for shallow seal integrity and offshore wind farms require geotechnical ground models and seismic characterization of the near-surface. In his latest Industry Insights article, PGS Cheif Geoscientist and technology commentator Andrew Long addresses the question of whether new seismic acquisition solutions will be required for New Energy projects, or whether existing methods can be adapted to provide new value and insights.

Towed-streamer seismic using tailored acquisition configurations provide an efficient method of accessing high-resolution datasets for several purposes. Some examples are given in the article. Andrew also shows how full wavefield imaging solutions can high-grade existing seismic data to significantly enhance the resolution and quality of shallow imaging.

Read:Technical Publications | Industry Insights on New Uses for Shallow Seismic

The comparison shows a high-resolution site survey volume overlaid on regional GeoStreamer data reprocessed through a shallow hazard workflow. The SHAZ result includes the imaging of multiples, is broadband in frequency content, and the entire 30 000 sq. km dataset could be efficiently high-graded anywhere.

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 09:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 616 M - -
Net income 2021 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 973 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 257 M 256 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PGS ASA
Duration : Period :
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,73 $
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Spread / Highest target 279%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA2.94%256
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED43.52%43 810
HALLIBURTON COMPANY18.78%19 974
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.03%18 882
TENARIS S.A.40.85%13 467
NOV INC.17.41%6 297