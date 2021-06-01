PGS : Industry Insights on New Uses for Shallow Seismic

June 1, 2021

The energy industry will continue to use high-resolution seismic to understand the subsurface risks and opportunities in marine areas as we transition to renewables and lower-carbon energy sources to complement fossil fuels.

Captured carbon (CO2) stored in aquifers must be monitored for shallow seal integrity and offshore wind farms require geotechnical ground models and seismic characterization of the near-surface. In his latest Industry Insights article, PGS Cheif Geoscientist and technology commentator Andrew Long addresses the question of whether new seismic acquisition solutions will be required for New Energy projects, or whether existing methods can be adapted to provide new value and insights.



Towed-streamer seismic using tailored acquisition configurations provide an efficient method of accessing high-resolution datasets for several purposes. Some examples are given in the article. Andrew also shows how full wavefield imaging solutions can high-grade existing seismic data to significantly enhance the resolution and quality of shallow imaging.

The comparison shows a high-resolution site survey volume overlaid on regional GeoStreamer data reprocessed through a shallow hazard workflow. The SHAZ result includes the imaging of multiples, is broadband in frequency content, and the entire 30 000 sq. km dataset could be efficiently high-graded anywhere.