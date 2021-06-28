Log in
    PGS   NO0010199151

PGS ASA

(PGS)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/28 03:20:35 am
5.21 NOK   +1.56%
PGS Secures 4D Contract Offshore Guyana

06/28/2021 | 03:03am EDT
PGS Secures 4D Contract Offshore Guyana

June 28, 2021

June 28, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS has been awarded a significant 4D acquisition contract by ExxonMobil for work offshore Guyana. A Titan class vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the project in Q4 2021 and acquisition is planned to be completed in Q1 2022.

'We acquired the 4D baselineof this area and consider it strategically important for us to be awarded a repeat survey for parts of the initial program. We are very pleased with the recognition of our Ramform acquisition platform and superior multi-sensor GeoStreamer technology, which are well suited for high-quality 4D acquisition programs. The contract adds further visibility to our order book for the coming winter season,' says President & CEO in PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

For details contact:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35


PGS ASA and its subsidiaries ('PGS' or 'the Company') is an integrated marine geophysical company that provides a broad range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation. The Company MultiClient data library is among the largest in the seismic industry, with modern 3D coverage in all significant offshore hydrocarbon provinces of the world. The Company operates on a worldwide basis with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information on PGS visit www.pgs.com.

The information included herein contains certain forward-looking statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are based on various assumptions made by the Company, which are beyond its control and are subject to certain additional risks and uncertainties. The Company is subject to a large number of risk factors including but not limited to the demand for seismic services, the demand for data from our multi-client data library, the attractiveness of our technology, unpredictable changes in governmental regulations affecting our markets and extreme weather conditions. For a further description of other relevant risk factors we refer to our Annual Report for 2020. As a result of these and other risk factors, actual events and our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The reservation is also made that inaccuracies or mistakes may occur in the information given above about current status of the Company or its business. Any reliance on the information above is at the risk of the reader, and PGS disclaims any and all liability in this respect.

--END--

Disclaimer

PGS - Petroleum Geo-Services ASA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 07:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 624 M - -
Net income 2021 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 239 M 238 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 862
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PGS ASA
PGS ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PGS ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 0,86 $
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rune Olav Pedersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Gottfred Langseth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter Hafslo Qvam Chairman
Rob Adams Executive Vice President-Operations
Anne Grethe Dalane Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PGS ASA-2.21%238
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED52.77%46 634
HALLIBURTON COMPANY26.67%21 300
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.95%18 224
TENARIS S.A.43.21%13 375
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.29.31%6 694