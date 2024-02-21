Anlin Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, returns to the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada this year with two new products added to its variety of operating styles that are built for comfort, beauty, and energy savings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221768591/en/

Anlin’s new Designer Black finish (Photo: Business Wire)

Anlin will debut a state-of-the-art capstock coextrusion technology at the homebuilding show, which will be shown in new Designer Black™ on Anlin products at the PGT Innovations booth, located in Central Hall Booth C4525. The contemporary Designer Black finishes appeal to today’s homeowners with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Made in the U.S., the capstock coextrusion ensures 100 percent molecular bonding between the black acrylic and the vinyl substrate, creating product options with exceptional durability and scratch resistance.

“We are excited to offer consumers the best of both worlds – dependability and style — with this new Designer Black capstock option,” said Jimmy Petros, Vice President of Sales & Business Development for Anlin. “As an industry leader in manufacturing energy efficient windows, we are proud to offer a window that provides exceptional U-Factor and solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) performance ratings that homeowners can count on.”

Also on display in the booth will be ULite™ thin triple glass technology. Engineered to enhance the everyday comfort and performance of a home, this revolutionary glass product, developed from PGT Innovations’ collaboration with Corning®, meets some of the highest window energy efficiency standards around, including the Energy Star Version 7.0 ratings in the north central and northern climate zones. The unique insulated glass unit (IGU) design includes two outer panes of traditional glass with an ultra-thin pane of Corning Architectural Technical Glass (ATG) at the center.

Other products on display by Anlin during IBS include:

Coronado Casement Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Pet Patio Door Shown in Designer Black™

Catalina Single Hung Shown in Designer Black™ Features ULite™ Thin Triple Glass

Panoramic Slider Shown in Designer Black™

Coronado Combo Picture Over Awning Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Patio Door Shown in Designer Black™

Malibu Inswing Shown in White/White

Catalina Geometric One Arch Single Hung Shown in Adobe/Bronze

Catalina Combo Slider Over Picture Shown in White/White

Catalina Twin Single Hung Combination Shown in Adobe/Bronze



For more information about the Anlin Designer Black™ and ULite thin triple glass technology, visit Anlin.com.

About Anlin

Anlin Windows and Doors is a California-based top brand for vinyl windows and doors in the remodel and replacement market. Anlin Windows and Doors produces energy-efficient windows and doors with leading edge, energy saving technology, outstanding noise reduction, with exceptional quality, design and beauty. The business provides consumer driven specialty products such as hinged patio doors with flexible options like in glass pet doors. Anlin’s commitment to quality, features, benefits and service has allowed the company to remain a leader in the vinyl window and door market. For more information, visit www.anlin.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. An American organization established in Venice, FL in 1980 with just three employees and one location, PGT Innovations has grown to now include over 5,500 team members and more than 30 facilities strategically located across the nation. The company's robust portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221768591/en/