Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PGT Innovations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGTI   US69336V1017

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:32 2022-11-16 am EST
19.77 USD   -2.32%
11/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts PGT Innovations Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11/10PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10PGT Innovations to Look for Acquisitions
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NewSouth Window Solutions celebrates two years in the Houston market and 850 homes served

11/16/2022 | 11:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NewSouth Window Solutions, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, recently completed its second year operating in the Houston market, averaging over two homes served per day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005784/en/

Houston showroom (Photo: Business Wire)

Houston showroom (Photo: Business Wire)

NewSouth Window Solutions entered the Texas market in October 2020 and opened the doors to its 13,500-square-foot retail showroom shortly after. Located in Houston at 15120 NW Freeway, #140, the retail showroom offers consumers the opportunity to browse the brand’s wide selection of window and door styles, test the functionality of the products, and start their home renovation project with a NewSouth Sales Representative. To date, the sales team from NewSouth’s Houston retail location has helped 850 customers in the area remodel their homes with NewSouth products.

“Our NewSouth team is proud to have been able to serve almost one thousand households – adding to home values and improving energy efficiency with our products – since coming to Houston,” said Amy Rahn, President of NewSouth Window Solutions. “As median home values in the area are expected to increase by twenty percent over the next five years, we’re looking forward to being the factory-direct window solution for many more Houston homeowners. In early 2023, we are also planning to roll out our garage door offerings direct from the factory, to provide the full window and door solution for Texas homes.”

As a manufacturer and installer of factory-direct, energy-efficient, vinyl-frame windows and doors, NewSouth Windows offers custom sizes, a wide range of product styles, and integrated blinds, as well as impact-resistant and non-impact glass options.

Houston marked the first of several retail locations in Texas for NewSouth Window Solutions, as the manufacturer recently began serving Dallas and Fort Worth, currently offering in-home sales consultations with retail showrooms in each location coming soon. Additionally, NewSouth began offering its products in San Antonio earlier this month, with a retail showroom expected to open in late December 2022.

“Bringing our NewSouth Window Solutions brand to Texas in 2020 and increasing our presence in the state this year has directly supported our strategic initiative to grow in desirable markets and geographies” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. “Through this strategic growth plan, we are able to introduce products from our family of brands to even more homeowners. We’re excited that NewSouth’s direct-to-consumer channel will help streamline the process for homeowners to transform their properties and improve their home’s value.”

NewSouth Window Solutions currently has 17 retail showrooms in six states including Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant glass options. Each product is custom made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 17 cities across 7 states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
11/11Deutsche Bank Adjusts PGT Innovations Price Target to $30 From $29, Maintains Buy Ratin..
MT
11/10PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
11/10PGT Innovations to Look for Acquisitions
CI
11/10Transcript : PGT Innovations, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10PGT Innovations' Q3 Adjusted Net Income, Net Sales Gain; Narrows 2022 Guidance
MT
11/10Pgt Innovations, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
11/10PGT Innovations, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months En..
CI
11/10PGT Innovations, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full-Year 2022
CI
11/10Earnings Flash (PGTI) PGT INNOVATIONS Reports Q3 Revenue $385.8M, vs. Street Est of $38..
MT
11/10Earnings Flash (PGTI) PGT INNOVATIONS Posts Q3 EPS $0.55, vs. Street Est of $0.53
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 481 M - -
Net income 2022 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 214 M 1 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,24 $
Average target price 27,25 $
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Kunz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Lynn Miller Manager-Code Compliance
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-10.00%1 214
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-37.77%1 661
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD7.35%1 000
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-60.81%871
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD-27.05%589
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-44.60%577