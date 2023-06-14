NewSouth Window Solutions now selling windows, doors, and garage doors in multiple Texas markets

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) recently expanded its presence in Texas through its NewSouth Window Solutions brand, which is now selling in five major metro areas in the state: Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio. The company also broadened its product offerings in all five markets to include garage doors from Martin Door, PGTI's most recently acquired brand, in addition to the wide selection of NewSouth windows and doors.

From left to right: Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations; Earl Rahn, President and Co-Founder of NewSouth Window Solutions; Amy Rahn, President and Co-Founder of NewSouth Window Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are incredibly excited about the expansion of our NewSouth Window Solutions brand to additional major metro markets in Texas,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “This move aligns with the significant population growth in Texas and the increasing demand for high-quality windows and doors. With thousands of homes in Texas approaching prime remodeling age and homeowners benefiting from historically low mortgage rates and record levels of home equity, the timing is ideal for us to bring our high-performance NewSouth products and exceptional service to these new markets. Furthermore, we are thrilled to now offer garage doors through our NewSouth brand, providing homeowners with a ‘Whole Home Makeover’ solution for enhancing the beauty, functionality, and energy efficiency of their homes."

Retail showrooms in Dallas, Fort Worth, and San Antonio are slated to open this month, with another showroom in Austin opening later this year. Customers can explore the possibilities available for their homes now through an in-home consultation with a NewSouth representative. Customers in the Houston area can also request an in-home consultation or visit the retail showroom located at 15120 Northwest Freeway, Suite 140 that has been serving the market since 2020. To request an in-home consultation, visit newsouthwindow.com.

NewSouth Window Solutions offers energy-efficient and impact resistant windows, entry doors, and patio doors, among other products, and operates 11 other retail showroom locations across Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Georgia.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About NewSouth Window Solutions

NewSouth Window Solutions serves homeowners directly by both manufacturing and installing high performance, energy efficient replacement windows and doors with impact resistant glass options. Each product is custom-made and backed with a lifetime warranty. Offering factory direct solutions in 16 cities across five states in the Southeast U.S., NewSouth was named the nation’s largest factory direct company for windows and doors exclusively, by DWM Magazine in 2022. For additional information, visit NewSouthWindow.com.

