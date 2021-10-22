Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PGT Innovations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGTI   US69336V1017

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
  Report
PGT Innovations : Awards Over $200,000 Through Its Scholarship Program

10/22/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
PGT Innovations Awards Over $200,000 Through Its Scholarship Program

October 22, 2021

NORTH VENICE, Fla. - PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, recently reached a milestone of $200,000 awarded through its "Inspire the Future" scholarship program.

The scholarship program was launched in 2018 and made available to dependents of PGT Innovations' employees across the family of brands, including CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial and NewSouth Window Solutions. The program offers $1,000 annually toward any secondary education pursuit, including technical school, certification program, university or community college until the education program is complete. Eligible recipients must be a dependent of an employee that has been with the company for at least one year.

Since its year of inception, the program has awarded a grand total of 189 scholarships, with a dollar amount of $32,000 in 2018; $65,000 in 2019; $68,500 in 2020; and $55,000 in 2021.

"Our executive team at PGT Innovations is beyond grateful to have the ability to give back to those that serve us," said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "Our company is built on core values of serving, leading, and thriving, and these scholarships allow us to support our team members and their families when it comes to dealing with the financial stress of paying for college."

This year's scholarship recipients are going to 19 different universities throughout the country, including Auburn University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida State University, Boston University and State College of Florida, among others.

Frank Crehore, Material Planner at PGT Innovations, has two children who are receiving the scholarship this year. One son is attending West Virginia Wesleyan to study business, and the other is attending Florida Polytechnic University to study mechanical engineering.

"When I started at PGT Innovations, my twin boys were six months old," said Crehore. "This scholarship program is a tremendous help for our family being that we have two children entering college at the same time. It's awesome that PGTI not only encourages our children to further their education - whether through college, technical schools, or trade programs - but also helps bring those dreams to reality by helping with some of the financial responsibility."

PGT Innovations is the largest private employer in Sarasota County with approximately 2,200 team members at its North Venice-based headquarters. The manufacturer offers opportunities for advancement, a supportive working environment, a robust benefits package that is among the best in the area, and competitive pay.

In addition, PGT Innovations offers paid time off, volunteer time off, profit sharing, an employee stock purchase program, and up to 100-percent tuition reimbursement. The company also offers numerous non-traditional employee-focused benefits and programs, such as leadership development training, financial wellness classes, personal and professional skills certifications, personal wellness programs and employee assistance programs. PGT Innovations' Venice campus offers a full-service café, wellness center, fitness center, and childcare center.

Disclaimer

PGT Innovations Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 20:13:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
