Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries, was recently appointed to the board of Astec Industries, a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and concrete production, by its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 18, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314468349/en/

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

Jackson will serve on the 11-member board as an independent director and a member of the Compensation Committee of the board.

“It is truly an honor to be elected to serve on the Astec board,” said Jackson. “Astec is committed to design and build state-of-the-art equipment from Rock to Road. As the leader of a fast-growing company in a different segment of the manufacturing and building materials industries, I’m excited to bring a unique perspective on creating an environment in which Astec and its team members can thrive, while delivering bottom-line results and shareholder value. I’m looking forward to working closely with the other members of the board.”

Jackson joined PGT Innovations in November 2005 as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In 2006, he helped lead the company's IPO and was later named Executive Vice President before becoming President and Chief Operating Officer with responsibilities overseeing the company’s strategic direction in 2014. In 2018, Jackson was promoted to Chief Executive Officer.

In 2020, Jackson was appointed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Smith Douglas Homes, a public company home builder based in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a member of the Audit Committee.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of West Georgia and is a certified public accountant in Georgia (active) and California (inactive).

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. The company’s portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond Glass™, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT®Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240314468349/en/