PGT Innovations : CGI Windows & Doors Launches Contest to Highlight Community Heroes

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, has launched “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength,” a contest to recognize area residents who have gone above and beyond to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 22, individuals can nominate a community hero at cgiwindows.com/celebratingstrength. Over the following four weeks, four CGI Heroes will be selected to each win a $2,000 cash prize.

“This has been a challenging year for everyone, but across the nation, we have seen individuals demonstrate strength and compassion in the face of unprecedented adversity,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “Our team is honored to spotlight the support and encouragement provided by select Miami-Dade and Broward County residents who represent everyday heroes.”

Individuals can nominate a deserving resident of South Florida who has demonstrated a commitment to assisting others. To nominate a hero, fill out the nominee and recipient contact information and provide a 250-word or less description of how the hero has gone above and beyond and why the person deserves recognition.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 4 p.m. EDT. The contest winners will be notified by phone and announced on CGI’s Facebook page and other digital channels.

Nominees must be 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and be a U.S. resident of Miami-Dade or Broward County in Florida. For a full list of the rules and regulations, visit cgiwindows.com/celebratingstrength.

About CGI Windows & Doors

CGI® Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, was established in 1992. CGIWindows & Doors has consistently built a reputation based on designing and manufacturing quality impact-resistant products that offer protection against hurricanes, intruders, outdoor noises and more. The company has more than 300 employees at its Hialeah-based manufacturing plant. Today, CGI Windows & Doors continues to deliver high-performance products that building professionals and homeowners have trusted for decades. Its flagship line, Sentinel, provides security and style. Targa, the brand’s vinyl impact-resistant line, combines strength with energy-efficiency benefits, and Sparta is built for heavy impact and affordability. CGI Windows & Doors is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category. For additional information, visit cgiwindows.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, and NewSouth Window Solutions. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

