Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PGT Innovations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGTI   US69336V1017

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:02 pm EDT
20.41 USD   +2.10%
08:21aPGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager Appointed to Chair ASTM Task Group for Impact Resistance of Windows and Doors
BU
05/24PGT Innovations Acquires New Manufacturing Space to Expand Western Window Systems Brand
MT
05/24PGT Innovations Acquires New Space to Accommodate Growth of Western Window Systems Brand
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager Appointed to Chair ASTM Task Group for Impact Resistance of Windows and Doors

05/31/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lynn Miller, PGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager, was recently appointed as Chairman of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) impact-resistance task group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005581/en/

Lynn Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

Lynn Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

The American Society for Testing and Materials is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services.

Miller will serve as the Chairman of the most prominent task group within the window, door, and skylight subcommittee at ASTM. The group is tasked with overseeing the development of the ASTM E1886 and E1996 standards, which are global standards that set the criteria for performance of exterior windows, curtain walls, doors, and impact protective systems impacted by windborne debris in hurricanes.

The ASTM E1886/E1996 standards are adopted by the International Building Code, International Residential Code, Florida Building Code, and many other codes worldwide. The standard is critically important in hurricane-prone regions.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as Chairman of this esteemed task group,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with the other task group members as we continuously strive to refine these standards for building envelope products to better protect our citizens and buildings from the destructive forces of hurricanes.”

Miller joined PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door category, in 2010. In his current role, he oversees the preparation of all PGTI product certification documents, including structural calculations, test planning, and verification of testing protocols. He also provides project-specific engineering services for PGTI products.

“We are incredibly proud of Lynn's appointment to this ASTM task group that is critical to the development of the impact standards which help protect individuals and secure buildings across the United States," said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "At PGT Innovations, we are fortunate to have a number of our team members extend their talents for the improvement of the fenestration industry and to continue innovating to create stronger, safer buildings and homes.”

Miller holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida and is a registered professional engineer in Florida and Texas. He is a voting member of the ASCE 7-22 wind load subcommittee and is actively involved in various fenestration task groups at ASTM and FGIA. He also serves as President of the Southeast Region of FGIA.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
08:21aPGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager Appointed to Chair ASTM Task Group for Impact R..
BU
05/24PGT Innovations Acquires New Manufacturing Space to Expand Western Window Systems Brand
MT
05/24PGT Innovations Acquires New Space to Accommodate Growth of Western Window Systems Bran..
BU
05/12PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
05/12Tranche Update on PGT Innovations, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 22, 2019..
CI
05/12Tranche Update on PGT Innovations, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 28, ..
CI
05/12PGT Innovations to Seek Acquisitions
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : PGT Innovations, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
05/12PGT Innovations Posts Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 427 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 223 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,41 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Kunz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Brett N. Milgrim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-9.25%1 223
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-21.42%2 092
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-28.22%1 648
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-19.85%797
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-30.07%779
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD-24.40%635