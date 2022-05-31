PGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager Appointed to Chair ASTM Task Group for Impact Resistance of Windows and Doors

Lynn Miller, PGT Innovations Code Compliance Manager, was recently appointed as Chairman of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) impact-resistance task group.

Lynn Miller (Photo: Business Wire)

The American Society for Testing and Materials is an international standards organization that develops and publishes voluntary consensus technical standards for a wide range of materials, products, systems, and services.

Miller will serve as the Chairman of the most prominent task group within the window, door, and skylight subcommittee at ASTM. The group is tasked with overseeing the development of the ASTM E1886 and E1996 standards, which are global standards that set the criteria for performance of exterior windows, curtain walls, doors, and impact protective systems impacted by windborne debris in hurricanes.

The ASTM E1886/E1996 standards are adopted by the International Building Code, International Residential Code, Florida Building Code, and many other codes worldwide. The standard is critically important in hurricane-prone regions.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen as Chairman of this esteemed task group,” said Miller. “I look forward to working with the other task group members as we continuously strive to refine these standards for building envelope products to better protect our citizens and buildings from the destructive forces of hurricanes.”

Miller joined PGT Innovations, a national leader in the premium window and door category, in 2010. In his current role, he oversees the preparation of all PGTI product certification documents, including structural calculations, test planning, and verification of testing protocols. He also provides project-specific engineering services for PGTI products.

“We are incredibly proud of Lynn's appointment to this ASTM task group that is critical to the development of the impact standards which help protect individuals and secure buildings across the United States," said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "At PGT Innovations, we are fortunate to have a number of our team members extend their talents for the improvement of the fenestration industry and to continue innovating to create stronger, safer buildings and homes.”

Miller holds a master’s and bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of South Florida and is a registered professional engineer in Florida and Texas. He is a voting member of the ASCE 7-22 wind load subcommittee and is actively involved in various fenestration task groups at ASTM and FGIA. He also serves as President of the Southeast Region of FGIA.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

