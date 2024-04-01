PGT Innovations, Inc.(NYSE:PGTI) dropped from S&P 600

PGT Innovations, Inc. manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, garage doors, and fully customizable overhead garage doors. The Company manufactures diverse lines of products, intended to appeal to different segments of the market, at different price-points, including high-end, luxury, premium and mass-custom fully customizable aluminum and vinyl windows and doors and porch enclosure products, targeting both the residential repair and remodeling and new construction end markets. The Company's geographic segments include the Southeast segment and the Western segment. It offers a complete line of fully customizable, non-impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors. Its PGT family of brands include CGI, PGT Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The Company also markets a line of window and door products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces.

