PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
26.05 USD   +0.12%
PGT Innovations, Inc. to Release First Quarter 2023 Results and host Conference Call on Thursday, May 11, 2023

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will release its financial results and host a conference call on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to discuss PGT Innovations, Inc.’s first quarter 2023 results as well as other business matters. The teleconference will begin at 10:30 a.m. eastern time and will be hosted by Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Henderson, Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Brad West, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Treasurer. The Company's press release announcing the financial results will be issued pre-market at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 11, 2023. They will also be available through the Investor Relations section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/releases.cfm.

To participate in the teleconference, kindly dial into the call about 10 minutes before the start time: 833-316-0547 (U.S. toll-free) and 412-317-5728 (International). A replay of the call will be available within approximately one hour after the scheduled end of the call on May 11, 2023, through approximately 12:30 p.m. on May 18, 2023. To access the replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. Only toll-free), 855-669-9658 (Canada Only toll-free) and 412-317-0088 (International) and refer to pass code 5454679. Other international replay dial-in numbers can be obtained at: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html.

You may pre-register for the call by using the following link. Please note that you will receive your dial-in number at the time of your pre-registration: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10177449/f8f50ccf56.

You may join the conference online by using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=5SFejj80.

The webcast will also be available through the Investors section of the PGT Innovations, Inc. website: http://ir.pgtinnovations.com/events.cfm.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces. PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door®, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The Company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 486 M - -
Net income 2023 112 M - -
Net Debt 2023 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 566 M 1 566 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
EV / Sales 2024 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 89,1%
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 26,02 $
Average target price 27,88 $
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Henderson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Robert Andrew Keller SVP-Product Innovation, Research & Development
Mike Wothe Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.44.88%1 566
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION13.25%2 028
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD-0.49%1 296
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.27.36%1 039
INWIDO AB (PUBL)3.52%644
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD5.23%609
