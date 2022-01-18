Log in
PGT Innovations Named a Best Small-Cap Company by Forbes for the Second Year in a Row

01/18/2022 | 10:15am EST
PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, was recently named on Forbes' latest list of Best Small-Cap Companies for the second year in a row.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005884/en/

Inside one of PGT Innovations’ manufacturing facilities (Photo: Business Wire).

Inside one of PGT Innovations’ manufacturing facilities (Photo: Business Wire).

The complete list includes 100 U.S. companies across a number of industry categories. This year, PGT Innovations improved its ranking from No. 87 to No. 79. The manufacturing leader was also one of only two Florida corporations on the list and one of nine firms in the Construction classification.

“This recognition is a true testament to our dedicated team of talented professionals who drive our business forward on a daily basis,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Our folks have persevered through challenging times with integrity, grit and passion for the business, propelling PGT Innovations to great success as the leading window and door manufacturer in Florida. We are incredibly thankful to be able to continue to grow our business and be acknowledged with this ranking.”

To produce its ranking of America’s 100 Best Small-Cap Companies, Forbes used data from FactSet to screen more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million – $2 billion and found 509 companies that had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. The top 100 ranking was based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

PGT Innovations is the largest private employer in Sarasota County with approximately 2,500 team members at its North Venice-based headquarters.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
