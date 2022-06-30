Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  PGT Innovations, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PGTI   US69336V1017

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:04 2022-06-30 pm EDT
16.64 USD   +2.02%
PGT Innovations Opens New Skye Walls Flagship Showroom in San Diego

06/30/2022 | 11:48am EDT
PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, opened its new flagship Skye Walls home renovation showroom last week in San Diego, California with fanfare and promotions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005698/en/

Team members from PGT Innovations, Western Window Systems, Skye Walls and their guests gather as Mike Wothe, President of Western Window Systems, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening. (Photo: Business Wire)

Team members from PGT Innovations, Western Window Systems, Skye Walls and their guests gather as Mike Wothe, President of Western Window Systems, cuts the ribbon at the grand opening. (Photo: Business Wire)

Located at 8990 Miramar Road in Suite 270, the new showroom features bi-fold doors, multi-slide doors, and hinged glass doors from Western Window Systems, a PGT Innovations brand, and an award-winning manufacturer of window and door products that combine superior craftsmanship and timeless design.

“Our new Skye Walls home renovation showroom will uniquely serve the tremendous demand of Southern California’s home renovation market, as well as further support our organization’s geographic growth strategy,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “Since Skye Walls launched in 2019, it has gained the attention of the market with its services that are redefining what a home renovation looks like, and we’re excited to see this new showroom continue to expand our family of brands in the Western United States.”

With Skye Walls, the remodel process is streamlined for homeowners, as the entire scope of the project – conceptualization, design, engineering, demolition, installation, inspections – is handled from start to finish by one team. Products from Western Window Systems and Anlin Windows and Doors are available to use in Skye Walls renovation project to seamlessly blend the indoors with the outdoors and expand living areas.

Homeowners in the Southern California area are encouraged to visit Skye Walls’ website at SkyeWallsByWWS.com to explore the products and process, see stories from other homeowners who have transformed their homes, and schedule an in-home consultation with a Skye Walls representative to discover the possibilities available for their homes.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

About Skye Walls

Skye Walls creates customizable moving glass walls that transform your home through eliminating the barrier between indoors and outdoors. Our moving glass walls revolutionize how you experience your home in ways you never thought possible by inviting in fresh air, natural light, and beautiful views. The whole scope of the project is covered by your very own Skye Walls team from start to finish. Visit www.skyewallsbywws.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 427 M - -
Net income 2022 100 M - -
Net Debt 2022 447 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 977 M 977 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 89,4%
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,31 $
Average target price 24,67 $
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Kunz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Lynn Miller Manager-Code Compliance
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-27.48%977
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-35.74%1 708
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-45.03%1 262
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD6.01%1 048
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD-13.33%724
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-38.94%649