Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. PGT Innovations, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGTI   US69336V1017

PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

(PGTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:01:38 2023-03-09 pm EST
22.03 USD   +0.34%
11:09aPGT Innovations named a Best Small Company by Forbes for third year in a row
BU
03/06PGT Innovations Names Craig Henderson Interim Chief Financial Officer
MT
03/03Pgt Innovations, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PGT Innovations named a Best Small Company by Forbes for third year in a row

03/09/2023 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named on Forbes' 2023 list of Best Small Companies for the third year in a row.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230309005616/en/

Jeff Jackson. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Jackson. (Photo: Business Wire)

The complete list includes 100 U.S. companies across a number of industry categories. This year, PGT Innovations improved its ranking by an impressive 32 spots – moving from No. 79 in 2022 to No. 47. The manufacturing leader was one of nine firms in the construction classification.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized again by Forbes with this accolade,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “The efforts from our team members over the past year have been nothing short of amazing, and this acknowledgement is a direct reflection of their continued ability to invent, build, and deliver solutions to enhance people’s lives. We look forward to another year of growth within our company and across our family of brands.”

To produce its ranking of America’s 100 Best Small Companies, Forbes used data from FactSet to screen more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to find 541 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, royalty trusts and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that have been public for less than one year. The top 100 ranking was based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

PGT Innovations employs approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S., operates 10 manufacturing facilities and a glass processing plant, produces hundreds of products that unify indoor and outdoor living spaces, and has a legacy of being the leading impact-resistant window and door manufacturer in the nation.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
11:09aPGT Innovations named a Best Small Company by Forbes for third year in a row
BU
03/06PGT Innovations Names Craig Henderson Interim Chief Financial Officer
MT
03/03Pgt Innovations, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/03PGT Innovations, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/03PGT Innovations, Inc. Announces Management Changes
CI
03/02PGT Innovations Announces Executive Promotions to Support Organic Growth
BU
02/27PGT INNOVATIONS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/27Deutsche Bank Adjusts PGT Innovations' Price Target to $29 From $26, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
02/24Pgt Innovations, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles ..
AQ
02/22Transcript : PGT Innovations, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 480 M - -
Net income 2023 114 M - -
Net Debt 2023 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 321 M 1 321 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
PGT Innovations, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 21,95 $
Average target price 25,63 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Kunz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Robert Andrew Keller SVP-Product Innovation, Research & Development
Mike Wothe Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.22.22%1 321
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION10.79%1 987
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD9.66%1 310
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.41.14%1 152
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD22.61%688
INWIDO AB (PUBL)3.97%625