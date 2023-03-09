PGT Innovations named a Best Small Company by Forbes for third year in a row

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named on Forbes' 2023 list of Best Small Companies for the third year in a row.

The complete list includes 100 U.S. companies across a number of industry categories. This year, PGT Innovations improved its ranking by an impressive 32 spots – moving from No. 79 in 2022 to No. 47. The manufacturing leader was one of nine firms in the construction classification.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized again by Forbes with this accolade,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. “The efforts from our team members over the past year have been nothing short of amazing, and this acknowledgement is a direct reflection of their continued ability to invent, build, and deliver solutions to enhance people’s lives. We look forward to another year of growth within our company and across our family of brands.”

To produce its ranking of America’s 100 Best Small Companies, Forbes used data from FactSet to screen more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to find 541 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5. Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, royalty trusts and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that have been public for less than one year. The top 100 ranking was based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.

PGT Innovations employs approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S., operates 10 manufacturing facilities and a glass processing plant, produces hundreds of products that unify indoor and outdoor living spaces, and has a legacy of being the leading impact-resistant window and door manufacturer in the nation.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

