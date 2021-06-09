PGT Innovations : CGI Windows & Doors Awards Four Florida Heroes With $6,000 Each

Hialeah-based CGI Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, is recognizing four Florida residents as heroes through its “CGI Heroes: Celebrating Strength” initiative. The statewide initiative, which launched in April and concluded this week, recognizes heroes across Florida who are going above and beyond to help others.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005686/en/

From left to right: Jeff Jackson, CEO and President of PGT Innovations; Debbie LaPinska, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for PGT Innovations; Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations; contest winner Tori Mason; contest winner Drew Rogers; contest winner Bethany Keime; and contest winner Janet Woods (Photo: Business Wire)

The nomination campaign resulted in four finalists being recognized and each awarded with a $1,000 cash prize.

Tori Mason, Janet Woods, Bethany Keime, and Drew Rogers were all nominated and selected as finalists for their commitment to assisting others.

Following the initial nomination, a public online voting period was opened to determine a grand prize winner to be awarded with an additional $5,000 cash prize. In light of the overwhelming voting response coupled with the notable contributions to the community made by each finalist, the CGI executive team decided to award each finalist with the additional $5,000 grand prize.

“We were astounded by the stories of our hero finalists and thrilled with the response by their communities to vote for them for the grand prize,” said Bob Keller, President of the Southeast Business Unit for PGT Innovations. “These are four people who are making a tremendous difference in their communities by demonstrating strength and compassion. When our team read their stories and saw the incredible support they each received through the voting, we were compelled to award all four of them with the grand prize. They are bringing hope to others and passionately serving the community. Their actions inspired us, and we hope they inspire others.”

Tori Mason is a school resource officer with the Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office in the Destin/Fort Walton Beach region. The law enforcement officer is passionate about helping kids and serving others. Mason is a single mom who dedicates her time to serving on the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, instructs at the Teen Driver Challenge Program, and recently launched a fellowship of Christian Police Officers. Mason is known for going above and beyond to assist students at whichever school she is assigned to and creating safe learning environments and positive interactions between herself and students.

Janet Woods is a dedicated volunteer with 9463 Foundation and South Florida Rest, organizations that support first responders in Florida. Woods has been making personalized quilts and hand delivering them to families of fallen officers in conjunction with the 9463 Foundation as a volunteer for close to ten years. A retired legal secretary, Woods moved to Florida ten years ago and has since been volunteering at 9643 Foundation, as well as with South Florida Rest (aka Canteen), an organization that hydrates firefighters and police officers while on call at emergency scenes. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Woods has also made more than 9,300 masks with patriotic or specific meaningful fabrics and donated them to police and fire agencies, hospitals, and others all over the country.

Bethany Keime is a self-proclaimed heart warrior from Cutler Bay. At 17 years of age, the Florida native was a senior in high school with a promising dance career and her whole life in front of her when she was diagnosed with the number one killer on school campuses and leading killer of student athletes: hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. Keime’s life changed forever when she fatefully learned that hers would be a lifetime of medication, testing, and treatments, including having a defibrillator implanted into her chest. Seven years later, Keime came to terms with the diagnosis and decided to do something positive about it. She launched the HeartCharged Instagram page to spread awareness, built her own website, and created her own 501C-3 nonprofit, HeartCharged.

Drew Rogers is the Operations Fire Chief at Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) in Ocala. A firefighter for 20 years, Rogers has made it his mission to inspire and mentor others who may be headed down the wrong path. He’s been instrumental in operating the mentorship program at MCFR; he secured funding and support to build a 7,000 square foot gym to help cadets stay fit to pass their physical ability tests and for his crew to stay mentally and physically fit; and he works tirelessly with students at the fire career academy to help them find a career path they can stay on for life.

All four winners were awarded the $6,000 prize money at a virtual awards ceremony on June 9.

Giving back to the community has always been part of the company culture at CGI Windows & Doors. That philosophy fueled the launch of the inaugural CGI Heroes contest in 2020 and its expansion to a statewide contest in 2021.

About CGI Windows & Doors

CGI® Windows & Doors, part of the PGT Innovations family of brands, was established in 1992. CGI Windows & Doors has consistently built a reputation based on designing and manufacturing quality impact-resistant products that offer protection against hurricanes, intruders, outdoor noises and more. The company has more than 300 employees at its Hialeah-based manufacturing plant. Today, CGI Windows & Doors continues to deliver high-performance products that building professionals and homeowners have trusted for decades. Its flagship line, Sentinel, provides security and style. CGI Windows & Doors is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category. For additional information, visit cgiwindows.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. The company is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, CGI Commercial, NewSouth Window Solutions, and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005686/en/