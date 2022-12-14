Advanced search
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.

02:30 2022-12-14 pm EST
18.84 USD   -0.50%
PGT Innovations wins 2022 Window + Door Award
BU
PGT Innovations shows support for four breast cancer non-profits with donation totaling over $9,000
BU
NewSouth Window Solutions celebrates two years in the Houston market and 850 homes served
BU
PGT Innovations wins 2022 Window + Door Award

12/14/2022 | 02:02pm EST
PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors, and garage doors, was recently named a winner in the 2022 Window + Door Awards by Window + Door Magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005946/en/

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

Jeff Jackson (Photo: Business Wire)

The annual awards program highlights the best products in the residential fenestration industry. As the award recipient for Most Innovative Support/Marketing Program, PGT Innovations was recognized for its LeadMatch program, which debuted in 2020 and released an update with exciting new features the following year.

“I am incredibly proud of our talented team members who brought this program from conception to completion,” said Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO. “We encourage our folks to bring forward new ideas with the goal of improving, growing, and shaping the future of our organization, and this is a prime example of the innovation that lies within our organization.”

Through LeadMatch, PGTI provides five different ways for homeowners and industry professionals to connect with dealers, including directions, quotes, phone calls, messages, and live chat, then compiles and organizes the customer data into one system for dealers to access and manage.

This proprietary sales tool and customer relationship management system was designed specifically for the fenestration industry and includes features defined by feedback from dealers.

“Our dealers are valued partners, so we are always looking for innovative ways to better support them,” said Christy Sackett, Vice President of Marketing for PGT Innovations. “We are thrilled to see the significant value that LeadMatch has delivered to our dealers. Not only does it provide them with high-quality residential and commercial leads within their servicing areas, both domestically and internationally, but the program also offers them an array of sales tools to utilize throughout the sales process, ensuring success from start to finish.”

To determine the winners of the 2022 Window + Door Awards, a panel of judges representing all segments of the residential fenestration industry reviewed nominations and selected winners based on a specific set of criteria for each category. Judges cast their ballots for the products, processes, programs, and machines they deemed to have a substantial impact on the advancement of the industry.

Window + Door judges reported that LeadMatch is a great use of technology in order to streamline processes, allows for a wider net to be cast to obtain clients, mobile productivity has been well designed, and the program offers an efficient and flexible process.

PGTI will be featured in Window + Door Weekly, on WindowandDoor.com and across Window + Door’s various social media platforms.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows, doors, and garage doors. Its highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations’ family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, NewSouth Window Solutions, Martin Door and a 75 percent ownership stake in Eco Window Systems. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 483 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net Debt 2022 533 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 136 M 1 136 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 89,5%
Technical analysis trends PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 18,93 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey T. Jackson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Kunz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Rodney Hershberger President & Director
Lynn Miller Manager-Code Compliance
Alexander R. Castaldi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PGT INNOVATIONS, INC.-15.83%1 136
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION-34.31%1 726
JIANGSHAN OUPAI DOOR INDUSTRY CO., LTD33.50%1 262
JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC.-59.79%894
WANGLI SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCT CO., LTD-19.25%662
INWIDO AB (PUBL)-41.19%626