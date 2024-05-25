Phaarmasia Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 99.89 million compared to INR 75.03 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 101.84 million compared to INR 76.43 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 4.73 million compared to net loss of INR 0.932 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.14 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.69 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.14 a year ago.