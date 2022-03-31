Log in
    PHARMDEKO   NGPHARMDEKO7

PHARMA DEKO PLC

(PHARMDEKO)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  03-29
1.73 NGN    --.--%
PHARMA DEKO : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
2021PHARMA DEKO PLC : 3rd quarter report
CO
2021PHARMA DEKO PLC : Half-year report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PHARMA DEKO : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

03/31/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
PHARMA DEKO PLC

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

S I AD

Chartered Accountants 188 Olu Holloway Road

Ikoyi

Lagos

Tel:014630871-2 Fax:01-4630870 E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com

Website: www.siao-ng.com

Pharma Deko Pic

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31,2021

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile Nature of business and principal activities

Directors

Registered officeSecretaryLegal advisorsNigeriaManufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products

Mr. F.RA Williams (Jr)-(Chairman)

Mr. Isola Olukayode-Managing Director Chief C.C. Chikeluba

Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. GA Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. EA Anaba

Plot C1/1 Okene Close, Agbara Industrial Estate, Agbara, Ogun State. P.O.Box 1479, Apapa Lagos. E-mail: info@pharmadekoplc.com

Unity Trustees Limited

1, Shagamu Avenue, lIupeju, Lagos.

Chief Rotimi Williams' Chambers

1, Shagamu Avenue lIIupeju, Lagos P.O Box 3426, Marina, Lagos

Tel: 2715354-61, 2719634-7 7419142,7349941

Website: www.frawilliams.com Email: fra@frawilliams.comAuditors

SIAO Partners

Chartered Accountants

18b, Olu Holloway, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Bankers

Access Bank PIc

Ecobank Nigeria PIc

First City Monument Bank PIc United Bank for Africa PIc Union Bank of Nigeria PIc Fidelity Bank PIc.

Pharma Deko Pic

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Contents

Page

Financial Highlights

3

Directors' Report

4

Directors' Responsibilities and Approval

7

Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007

8

Report of the audit committee

9

Independent Auditor's Report

10

Statement of Financial Position

14

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

15

Statement of Changes in Equity

16

Statement of Cash Flows

17

Accounting Policies

18

Notes to the Annual Report And Financial Statements

30

Value Added Statement

46

Five Year Financial Summary

47

2

Pharma Deko Pic

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Financial Highlights

2021

2020

Difference

N'OOO

N'OOO

N'OOO

Revenue

503,548

460,837

42,711

9

Cost of Sales

(410,193)

(404,963)

5,230

Loss before taxation

(68,489)

(324,054)

255,565

(78)

Taxation

(1,298)

(1,152)

146

2

Loss after taxation

(69,787)

(325,206)

225,419

(78)

Issued Share Capital

108,466

108,466

Total Equity

1,307,845

986,267

321,578

32

Total Non Current Assets

2,056,472

1,663,711

392,761

23

Total Current Assets

278,849

353,345

(74,496)

(21 )

Total Assets

2,335,321

2,017,056

318,265

15

Total Non Current Liabilities

61,556

18,071

43,485

241

Total Current Liabilities

965,921

1,012,718

46,797

Total Equity and Liabilities

2,335,321

2,017,056

318,265

15

Difference %

3

Pharma Deko Pic

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Directors' Report

The directors have pleasure in submitting their report on the annual report and financial statements of Pharma Deko Pic for the year ended December 31, 2021.

1.

Incorporation

The Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company in 1967 as PARKE-DAVIS & CO (NIG.) LTD. In 1980, the Company changed its name to PHARMA DEKO LIMITED, and in pursuance of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, is now known as PHARMA DEKO PLC.

2.

Nature of business

The company's principal activities include the manufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products. The consumer and pharmaceutical products share the same production lines and the company leverages on this to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in its production process. The company also allows the use of its production facilities by third parties.

There have been no material changes to the nature of the company's business from the prior year.

3.

Operating results

The result of operations as at the end of the year is as follows:

2021

2020

N'OOO

N'OOO

Revenue

Loss before taxation Taxation

__

503.548 __ ~4~60_8~3~7. (68,489) (324,054) :-:-(~1.2==9,=8):._--:-:::-:-(-=,,1.::-:15~2.)

Loss after taxation

(69,787) (325,206)Other comprehensive income(net of tax) 391,365

Total Comprehensive income/(Ioss) for the year 321,578 (325,206)

4. Share capital

2021 2020

Authorised Ordinary shares

Number of shares 300,000,000 300,000,000

2021

2020

2021 2020

Issued Ordinary shares

N. '000 108,466

N. '000 108,466

Number of shares 216,931,596 216,931,596

There have been no changes to the authorised or issued share capital during the year under review. 5. Dividend

No dividend was proposed by the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year.

6.

Directorate

In accordance with Section 385(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the directors of the company who served during the year, were as follows:

Directors

Mr. F.R.A. Williams (Jr) Mr. Isola Olukayode Chief C.C. Chikeluba Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. G.A. Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. E.A. Anaba

Chairman Managing Director

Independent DirectorDesignation Non-executive Executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executiveNationality Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria NigeriaChanges

Appointed Nov 12,2020

4

