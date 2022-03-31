PHARMA DEKO : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

/WAI • . "'fJi •.. 1••.•.••..1••1 ••• I.nolllo,. "".1•0 •••• ••••
PHARMA DEKO PLC
(Registration number 6711)
Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021
Chartered Accountants 188 Olu Holloway Road
Ikoyi
Lagos
Tel:014630871-2 Fax:01-4630870 E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com
Website: www.siao-ng.com
General Information
Country of incorporation and domicile Nature of business and principal activities
Directors
Registered officeSecretaryLegal advisorsNigeriaManufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products
Mr. F.RA Williams (Jr)-(Chairman)
Mr. Isola Olukayode-Managing Director Chief C.C. Chikeluba
Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. GA Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. EA Anaba
Plot C1/1 Okene Close, Agbara Industrial Estate, Agbara, Ogun State. P.O.Box 1479, Apapa Lagos. E-mail: info@pharmadekoplc.com
Unity Trustees Limited
1, Shagamu Avenue, lIupeju, Lagos.
Chief Rotimi Williams' Chambers
1, Shagamu Avenue lIIupeju, Lagos P.O Box 3426, Marina, Lagos
Tel: 2715354-61, 2719634-7 7419142,7349941
Website: www.frawilliams.com Email: fra@frawilliams.comAuditors
SIAO Partners
Chartered Accountants
18b, Olu Holloway, Ikoyi, Lagos.
Bankers
Access Bank PIc
Ecobank Nigeria PIc
First City Monument Bank PIc United Bank for Africa PIc Union Bank of Nigeria PIc Fidelity Bank PIc.
Contents
Page
Financial Highlights
3
Directors' Report
4
Directors' Responsibilities and Approval
7
Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007
8
Report of the audit committee
9
Independent Auditor's Report
10
Statement of Financial Position
14
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
15
Statement of Changes in Equity
16
Statement of Cash Flows
17
Accounting Policies
18
Notes to the Annual Report And Financial Statements
30
Value Added Statement
46
Five Year Financial Summary
47
Financial Highlights
2021
2020
Difference
N'OOO
N'OOO
N'OOO
Revenue
503,548
460,837
42,711
9
Cost of Sales
(410,193)
(404,963)
5,230
Loss before taxation
(68,489)
(324,054)
255,565
(78)
Taxation
(1,298)
(1,152)
146
2
Loss after taxation
(69,787)
(325,206)
225,419
(78)
Issued Share Capital
108,466
108,466
Total Equity
1,307,845
986,267
321,578
32
Total Non Current Assets
2,056,472
1,663,711
392,761
23
Total Current Assets
278,849
353,345
(74,496)
(21 )
Total Assets
2,335,321
2,017,056
318,265
15
Total Non Current Liabilities
61,556
18,071
43,485
241
Total Current Liabilities
965,921
1,012,718
46,797
Total Equity and Liabilities
2,335,321
2,017,056
318,265
15
Difference %
3
Directors' Report
The directors have pleasure in submitting their report on the annual report and financial statements of Pharma Deko Pic for the year ended December 31, 2021.
1.
Incorporation
The Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company in 1967 as PARKE-DAVIS & CO (NIG.) LTD. In 1980, the Company changed its name to PHARMA DEKO LIMITED, and in pursuance of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, is now known as PHARMA DEKO PLC.
2.
Nature of business
The company's principal activities include the manufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products. The consumer and pharmaceutical products share the same production lines and the company leverages on this to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in its production process. The company also allows the use of its production facilities by third parties.
There have been no material changes to the nature of the company's business from the prior year.
3.
Operating results
The result of operations as at the end of the year is as follows:
2021
2020
N'OOO
N'OOO
Revenue
Loss before taxation Taxation
__
503.548 __ ~4~60_8~3~7. (68,489) (324,054) :-:-(~1.2==9,=8):._--:-:::-:-(-=,,1.::-:15~2.)
Loss after taxation
(69,787) (325,206)Other comprehensive income(net of tax) 391,365
Total Comprehensive income/(Ioss) for the year 321,578 (325,206)
4. Share capital
2021 2020
Authorised Ordinary shares
Number of shares 300,000,000 300,000,000
2021
2020
2021 2020
Issued Ordinary shares
N. '000 108,466
N. '000 108,466
Number of shares 216,931,596 216,931,596
There have been no changes to the authorised or issued share capital during the year under review. 5. Dividend
No dividend was proposed by the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year.
6.
Directorate
In accordance with Section 385(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the directors of the company who served during the year, were as follows:
Directors
Mr. F.R.A. Williams (Jr) Mr. Isola Olukayode Chief C.C. Chikeluba Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. G.A. Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. E.A. Anaba
Chairman Managing Director
Independent DirectorDesignation Non-executive Executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executiveNationality Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria NigeriaChanges
Appointed Nov 12,2020
4