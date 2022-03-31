PHARMA DEKO : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

/WAI • . "'fJi •.. 1••.•.••..1••1 ••• I.nolllo,. "".1•0 •••• ••••

PHARMA DEKO PLC

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Chartered Accountants 188 Olu Holloway Road

Ikoyi

Lagos

Tel:014630871-2 Fax:01-4630870 E-mail: enquiries@siao-ng.com

Website: www.siao-ng.com

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile Nature of business and principal activities

Directors

Registered officeSecretaryLegal advisorsNigeriaManufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products

Mr. F.RA Williams (Jr)-(Chairman)

Mr. Isola Olukayode-Managing Director Chief C.C. Chikeluba

Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. GA Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. EA Anaba

Plot C1/1 Okene Close, Agbara Industrial Estate, Agbara, Ogun State. P.O.Box 1479, Apapa Lagos. E-mail: info@pharmadekoplc.com

Unity Trustees Limited

1, Shagamu Avenue, lIupeju, Lagos.

Chief Rotimi Williams' Chambers

1, Shagamu Avenue lIIupeju, Lagos P.O Box 3426, Marina, Lagos

Tel: 2715354-61, 2719634-7 7419142,7349941

Website: www.frawilliams.com Email: fra@frawilliams.comAuditors

SIAO Partners

Chartered Accountants

18b, Olu Holloway, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Bankers

Access Bank PIc

Ecobank Nigeria PIc

First City Monument Bank PIc United Bank for Africa PIc Union Bank of Nigeria PIc Fidelity Bank PIc.

Pharma Deko Pic (Registration number 6711) Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 Contents Page Financial Highlights 3 Directors' Report 4 Directors' Responsibilities and Approval 7 Certification Pursuant to Section 60 (2) of Investment and Securities Act No. 29 of 2007 8 Report of the audit committee 9 Independent Auditor's Report 10 Statement of Financial Position 14 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income 15 Statement of Changes in Equity 16 Statement of Cash Flows 17 Accounting Policies 18 Notes to the Annual Report And Financial Statements 30 Value Added Statement 46 Five Year Financial Summary 47

Financial Highlights

2021 2020 Difference N'OOO N'OOO N'OOO Revenue 503,548 460,837 42,711 9 Cost of Sales (410,193) (404,963) 5,230 Loss before taxation (68,489) (324,054) 255,565 (78) Taxation (1,298) (1,152) 146 2 Loss after taxation (69,787) (325,206) 225,419 (78) Issued Share Capital 108,466 108,466 Total Equity 1,307,845 986,267 321,578 32 Total Non Current Assets 2,056,472 1,663,711 392,761 23 Total Current Assets 278,849 353,345 (74,496) (21 ) Total Assets 2,335,321 2,017,056 318,265 15 Total Non Current Liabilities 61,556 18,071 43,485 241 Total Current Liabilities 965,921 1,012,718 46,797 Total Equity and Liabilities 2,335,321 2,017,056 318,265 15 Difference %

Pharma Deko Pic

(Registration number 6711)

Annual Report And Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2021

Directors' Report

The directors have pleasure in submitting their report on the annual report and financial statements of Pharma Deko Pic for the year ended December 31, 2021.

1.

Incorporation

The Company was incorporated as a private limited liability company in 1967 as PARKE-DAVIS & CO (NIG.) LTD. In 1980, the Company changed its name to PHARMA DEKO LIMITED, and in pursuance of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, is now known as PHARMA DEKO PLC.

2.

Nature of business

The company's principal activities include the manufacturing, packaging and marketing of high quality pharmaceutical and consumer products. The consumer and pharmaceutical products share the same production lines and the company leverages on this to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in its production process. The company also allows the use of its production facilities by third parties.

There have been no material changes to the nature of the company's business from the prior year.

3.

Operating results

The result of operations as at the end of the year is as follows:

2021

2020

N'OOO

N'OOO

Revenue

Loss before taxation Taxation

__

503.548 __ ~4~60_8~3~7. (68,489) (324,054) :-:-(~1.2==9,=8):._--:-:::-:-(-=,,1.::-:15~2.)

Loss after taxation

(69,787) (325,206)Other comprehensive income(net of tax) 391,365

Total Comprehensive income/(Ioss) for the year 321,578 (325,206)

4. Share capital

2021 2020

Authorised Ordinary shares

Number of shares 300,000,000 300,000,000

2021

2020

2021 2020

Issued Ordinary shares

N. '000 108,466

N. '000 108,466

Number of shares 216,931,596 216,931,596

There have been no changes to the authorised or issued share capital during the year under review. 5. Dividend

No dividend was proposed by the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year.

6.

Directorate

In accordance with Section 385(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020, the directors of the company who served during the year, were as follows:

Directors

Mr. F.R.A. Williams (Jr) Mr. Isola Olukayode Chief C.C. Chikeluba Mr. K.A. Lawson Chief J.O. Anyigbo Mr. G.A. Alegieuno Professor Herbert A.B Coker Mr. E.A. Anaba

Chairman Managing Director

Independent DirectorDesignation Non-executive Executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executive Non-executiveNationality Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria Nigeria NigeriaChanges

Appointed Nov 12,2020

