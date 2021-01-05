Pharma Mar S A : Institutional Presentation 2021

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that include information about possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operation, clinical program, plans and objectives of Pharma Mar, S.A. ("PharmaMar" or the "Company"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should,"
"expect," "endeavor," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" or the negatives
thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on the expectations of management under current assumptions at the time of this presentation, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward- looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. To the extent that this presentation contains market data, industry statistics and other data that have been obtained from, or compiled from, information made available by third parties, the Company has not independently verified their data.
This presentation is made pursuant to Section 5(d) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is intended solely for investors that are either qualified institutional buyers or institutions that are accredited investors (as such terms are defined under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules) solely for the purpose of determining whether such investors might have an interest in a securities offering contemplated by the Company. Any such offering of securities will only be made by means of a registration statement (including a prospectus) to be filed with the SEC, after such registration statement has become effective. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
We are inspired by the sea, driven by science, and motivated by patients with serious diseases to improve their lives by delivering novel medicines to them. We intend to continue to be the world leader in marine medicinal discovery, development and innovation.
INVESTMENT HIGHTLIGHTS
Global integrated commercial stage biotech developing marine-inspired and novel MoA oncology drugs
• 3 approved oncology drugs, Yondelis®, Aplidin® and ZepzelcaTM
• ZepzelcaTM approved by FDA 15th June 2020; Launched in USA 7th July 2020
Established oncology sales force in Europe
Strong partners in the US (Jazz, Janssen), Japan (Taiho), Australia (STA)
Active BDL in-licensing effort
Late-stage pipeline: Transformative time for PharmaMar
• ZepzelcaTM (lurbinectedin) development plan in SCLC and other solid tumor indications emerging
Pipeline drugs maturing; two new compounds to enter clinic in 2021
Revenue generating company
• FY'19 revenues €85.8 mm.). First 9m 2020 €222mm
~€1.3bn market cap. (~$ 1.6bn1)
Cash (as of Sep 30 2020)€218mm (~$265mm)
Shares listed on the Spanish Stock Exchanges under the symbol "PHM"
(1) As of 31 December 2020
3
UNIQUE FULLY INTEGRATED PLATFORM
Expeditions
Cell biology
Pharmaceutical
Clinical &
Chemistry &
development &
Commercial
& collection
Regulatory
Preclinical
operations
Marine derived leads
Screening of
FDA inspected
Clinical trials
Oncology-focused sales
Global expeditions
antitumoral activity
production facility
Post marketing trials
force in Europe (n=~65)
Geographic licensing &
Over 200,000 samples
Synthesis & molecule
GMP Production
optimization
partnering with
New drug candidates
experienced companies
Patent protection
(~13 companies)
Preclinical studies
Regulatory inspections passed from FDA, AEMPS, PMDA (US, Spain/EU, Japan)
4
TRANSFORMATIVE TIME FOR PHARMAMAR
Discovery oncology drugs
Expand R&D verticaly and horizontally
Lurbinectedin: Pipeline within a drug e.g. SCLC expansion, mesothelioma, etc.
BD: seek synergistic, late stage or commercial assets in oncology
TRANSFORMATIVE
TIME
PHARMAMAR & JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS
19TH DECEMBER
2019
SIGNED A LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR ZEPZELCATM
IN US
PharmaMar received an up-front payment of $200 million in January 2020
PharmaMar received accelerated approval regulatory milestone payment of $100 million in June 2020 and can receive up to $150 million more for full regulatory approval of ZepzelcaTM by FDA within certain timelines
Jazz launched, and added to NCCN guidelines July 7th 2020
PharmaMar is eligible to receive tiered royalties of between high teens and 30% on net sales,and sales milestones of up to US $550 million
Milestones & royalties may increase if other indications are approved
PharmaMar retains production rights and will supply the product to Jazz
ZEPZELCATM
LAUNCHED AND
AVAILABLE IN
USA JULY 7 2020;
Added to NCCN guidelines same day
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS LAUNCH METRICS1
72 total sales reps: ~100 total commercial infrastructure
WAC: $6,633 per vial, annualized equals $227k assuming 2 vials per pt per cycle (3wks)
Based on average BSA, a patient would require 2 vials per 21-day cycle
Cost per course of therapy, based on median of 4 cycles, would be ~$53k
'Multi-hundredmillion dollar opportunity' with 3-5 year route to peak in current indication
1st (incomplete) quarter of US net sales termed 'successful' ~$37mm2
1. Source: Jazz Zepzelca investor update slides, June 17 2020", except: (2) November 2 2020 Jazz earnings report PR
OUR ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO
Program / Indication
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Market
Yondelis®
Soft tissue sarcoma 2nd/3rd line
Single agent
Ovarian cancer 2nd/3rd line (1)
Yondelis+Doxil(2)
Aplidin®
R/R Multiple Myeloma 3th/4th line (3)
Aplidin+Dexa
Small cell lung cancer 2nd line
Single agent
(expansion cohort Basket trial)
ZepzelcaTM
Small cell lung cancer 2nd line
Lurbi+Doxorubicin
ATLANTIS
Lurbi+Atezolizumab
(Lurbinectedin)
≥2nd line mesothelioma
Basket trial (other) (4)
Single agent
Small cell lung cancer 2nd line
Lurbi+Iriontecan
PM184
Solid tumors
Single agent
and combinations
PM14
Solid tumors
Single agent
Not approved in the USA
Pegylated liposomal doxorubicin (PLD)
Approved in Australia
Breast BRCA+, Head & neck, Endometrial, Biliary tract, Ewing sarcoma, NET, Germ cell, CUP
LURBINECTEDIN (ZEPZELCATM): MoA
A Selective Inhibitor of Oncogenic Transcription
Cancer is frequently a transcriptional disease caused
By inhibiting active transcription in Tumor Associated
by deregulated oncogenic transcription factors
Macrophages (TAMs), lurbinectedin downregulates
IL-6,IL-8, CCL2 and VEGF
Transcription
Factors
Selectively inhibits active transcription of protein- coding genes through binding to promoters and irreversibly stalling elongating RNA polymerase II on the DNA template, thereby leading to double- stranded DNA breaks and apoptosis.
SWI/SNF
Lurbinectedin
IL-6
VEGF
ARID 1A
TAMs
SWI/SNF
IL-8
IL-8
ARID 1A
CCL
INDUCTION OF
IL-6
INDUCTION OF
ANGIOGENESIS
TUMOR CELL
PROLIFERATION
INHIBITION OF
DNA
IMMUNE
RESPONSE
ACTIVATION OF
Harlow et al, 2016; Cancer Res 72: 6657-68
IMMUNE
CHECKPOINTS
Harlow et al, 2019; Clin Cancer Res doi: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-18-3511
PROMOTER
Santamaría et al, 2016. Mol Cancer Ther 15:2399-412
Dr. Luis Paz Ares
PIPELINE- ZEPZELCATM (lurbinectedin)
Development and Commercial Strategy
Clinical Program / Indication
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Market
Zepzelca (Lurbinectedin)
SCLC 2nd line (Basket trial)
Single agent
SCLC 2nd line
Combo
ATLANTIS
Doxorubicin
Combo
≥2nd line mesothelioma
Atezolizumab
Basket trial (other)
Single agent
SCLC 2nd line
Combo
irinotecan
Commercialization Plans:
• EU:
Utilize/expand existing Yondelis sales force and select regional distributors
US: License and distribution agreement with Jazz
ROW: Regional partnerships
SCLC MARKET OVERVIEW
Orphan Drug Designation granted
in the United States and EU
In 2019 there were approximately 30,000 new cases of small cell lung cancer in the United States1
SCLC represents a significant unmet medical need with limited late-stage options.
The 5-year survival rate is about 5%-10%3
Prior to ZepzelcaTM last FDA approved NCE for 2nd line Topotecan (iv) 1996, (only sensitive patients). Median TTP ~3m; OS ~6m4
Nivo received FDA approval for 3rd line Aug 2018; Volutarily withdawn by BMS 12/29/2020
# Completed or recruiting disease treating trials for NCEs in US and /or EU
LURBINECTEDIN 2ND LINE SCLC:
2 TRIALS, 2 DOSES, 2 PROTOCOLS, 2
POPULATIONS
COMBO ATLANTIS:
Combo with Doxorubicin (in NCCN guidelines within CAV)
Phase III ATLANTIS n=613, CTFI*>30d
Primary endpoint OS not met however no 'adverse effect'
Dosing Lurbi 2mg/m2 + 40mg Doxo/m2
Top-line data reported December 3rd 2020
MONO(2):
Mono 57% sensitive, 21% resistant, 22% refractory
Phase II basket trial expansion n=105 with CTFI*>0
Primary endpoint ORR (investigator) 35%
ITT OS 9.3m
No brain mets
Lurbi dose 3.2mg/m2
G-CSFuse 22%
Monotherapy approved FDA for relapsed SCLC June 15 2020
Source: IASLC 2018
Source: ASCO 2019
Chemotherapy free interval: time in days from progression on prior chemotherapy
MONOTHERAPY: BASIS OF FDA APPROVAL
JUNE 15TH 2020
•
Monotherapy for SCLC
• Phase II basket trial expansion n=105 with CTFI>0
• 57% sensitive, 21% resistant; 22% refractory
•
Primary endpoint ORR (investigator) 35%
LURBINECTEDIN
•
ITT OS 9.3m
•
No brain mets
•
Lurbi dose 3.2mg/m2
•
G-CSF use (22%)
MONOTHERAPY LURBINECTEDIN
FINAL DATA: ASCO 2019
Efficacy
Overall
Decrease in tumor size in 65% patients
(n=105)
ORR, %
35.2
(95% CI) (confirmed responses) # ^
(26.2-45.2)
ORR, %
22.2
Resistant CTFI< 90 days (n=45)
(11.2-37.1)
ORR, %
45.0
Sensitive CTFI = 90 days (n=60)
(32.1-58.4)
Duration of response (months), median
5.3
(95% CI)
(4.1-6.4)
Disease Control Rate *, %
68.6
(95% CI)
(58.8-77.3)
5 of 8 patients who failed prior immunotherapy had confirmed response
Tumor assessments performed every 2cycles until cycle 6 and every 3 cycles thereafter
* Disease Control Rate: Response or SD
Dr. Luis Paz Ares
PFS TO PRIOR IO AND PFS AFTER
LURBINECTEDIN
PFS prior IO
PFS Lurbinectedin
MONOTHERAPY FINAL DATA: ASCO 2019
Safety
Safety: Related or Unknown Adverse Events
n=105
n (%)
AEs
89
(84.8)
- Gr ≥3
36
(34.3)
SAEs
11
(10.5)
AEs leading to death
0
(0.0)
AEs leading to treatment
2
(1.9)
discontinuation
Dose delays treatment related
21 (22.1*)
Dose reductions #
25 (26.3*)
G-CSF
23
(21.9)
Transfusions (red blood cells and/or
10 (9.5)
platelets)
Treatment Related (or Unknown) Adverse Events (AEs) ( >5% or Gr 3-4)
n=105
Gr 1-2
Gr 3-4
n (%)
n (%)
Hematological AEs *
Neutropenia
6
(5.7)
24
(22.9)
Anemia
2
(1.9)
7
(6.7)
Thrombocytopenia
2
(1.9)
5
(4.8)
Febrile neutropenia
.
5
(4.8)
Fatigue
54
(51.4)
7
(6.7)
Nausea
34
(32.4)
.
Decreased appetite
22
(21.0)
.
Non-Hematological
Vomiting
19
(18.1)
.
AEs
Diarrhea
13
(12.4)
1
(1.0)
Constipation
10 (9.5)
.
Pneumonia
.
2
(1.9)
Alanine aminotransferase
.
2
(1.9)
increased *
Skin ulcer
.
1
(1.0)
* Per protocol: dose had to be reduced in case of grade 4 neutropenia
* Lab abnormalities associated with a specific treatment, were considered a SAE, or were reasons for dose reduction or
treatment delay
Dr. Luis Paz Ares
NON HEAD-TO-HEAD SELECTED COMPARISONS
Safety
Monotherapy
Topotecan label
Topotecan von
CAV (from Topo label)
Adverse Events
Pawel 2014
n=167
Grade 3-4
n=107
n=104
n=105
CTFI>60
CTFI>60
CTFI>0
Febrile Neutropenia
4.8%
28%
3%
26%
Anemia
6.7%
42%
30.5%
20%
Thrombocytopenia
4.8%
29% (G4)
54.3%2
5% (G4)
Neutropenia
22.9%
70% (G4)
53.8%2
72% (G4)
Sepsis
NR
5%1
NR
5%1
Pneumonia
1.9%
8%
3%
6%
G-CSFgive as rescue in 71%, 43% and 18% respectively, Phase III using prophylaxis
Treatment-emergentabnormalities
ZEPZELCATM : KEY IP AND BARRIERS TO ENTRY
Orphan drug
Exclusivity in SCLC
Exclusivity in SCLC for
June 14 2027
10 years from approval
Composition of matter
Protection until 2024*
Protection until 2022*
NCE Protection
Protection until 2025
*Subject to potential patent term extension #Pending patent
YONDELIS® : KEY IP AND BARRIERS TO ENTRY
Orphan drug
2023 Sarcoma
2022 Sarcoma
Formulation
Protection until 2028
Protection until 2025
Protection until 2030
Use Patent
Protection until 2022
COVID-19: Plitidepsin
Slides show a Coronavirus HCoV-229E infected cell culture on the bottom (the "white" spots indicate virus presence), and, on the top side is the image of the same virus infected cell culture when treated with 5nM plitidepsin.
Aplidin® (plitidepsin) approved in Australia for R/R ≥3L multiple myeloma
MoA: Inhibits EF1A, a host protein, which Covid-19 infected human cells need to reproduce and/or spread1
In vitro potency vs. Covid-19 seen at ~0.5nM
Multi-centerclinical trial APLICOV-PC finished in October to see safety and efficacy of three dose levels 1.5 mg x 3 days; 2 mg x 3 days; 2.5 mg x 3 days
The study met the primary safety endpoint
Trial saw reductions in viral load and CRP
81% of the patients were discharged before the 15th day of hospitalization, and 38% before the 8th (according to the protocol, they must be in hospital for a minimum of 7 days)
Company in conversations with the regulatory agencies to define the next phase III pivotal study
1. Sources: Zhou et al; The Nucleocapsid Protein of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus Inhibits Cell Cytokinesis and Proliferation by Interacting with
Translation Elongation Factor 1α; Journal if Virology, July 2008, p. 6962-6971, and
Losada et al; Translation Elongation Factor eEF1A2 is a Novel Anticancer Target for the Marine Natural Product Plitidepsin; Scientific Reports 6:35100 10/7/16
GROUP REVENUES AND R&D EXPENSES
Revenues: € millions
R&D: € millions
137.8
140,0
79.6
78.2
2,4
73.7
120,0
80
1,9
4,9
5,3
4,9
90.6
70
53.6
100,0
5,1
80.2
83.9
78.8
60
80,0
2
50
2,9
60,0
40
72,3
71
63,7
30
40,0
28.6
48,7
16.7
20
20,0
7
10
0,0
0
2016
2017
2018
2019
2017
2018
2019
9m 2020
Royalties & Milestones
Sales
Diagnostic
RNAi
Oncology
Biopharma
Biopharma
KEY EVENTS
CATALYST CALENDAR
Partnership agreement for US rights signed with Jazz Pharma ZepzelcaTM monotherapy approved 15th June 2020 ZepzelcaTM launched in USA 7thJuly 2020
ZepzelcaTM added to NCCN guidelines 7thJuly 2020 Aplidin POC trial in Covid-19 data October 2020
ATLANTIS: did not meet primary endpoint. Exploratory secondary endpoints of interest IASLC 1/31/21 oral presentation lurbi+irinotecan in relapsed SCLC
ATLANTIS data discussions FDA/EMA/UK 2021
ZepzelcaTM (lurbinectedin) development plan to emerge 2021
Lurbinectedin regulatory updates (e.g. Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Israel, S. Korea)