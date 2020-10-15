Log in
Pharma Mar S A : On business and financial situation

10/15/2020 | 02:40am EDT

CNMV

Markets Directorate General

C/ Edison núm. 4

28006 Madrid

Madrid, October 15, 2020

In accordance with article 227 of the recast Spanish Securities Market Act (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), is hereby reported the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to relevant event published on December 19, 2019 (registered number 284941), Pharma Mar has announced today that Pharma Mar, S.A. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited have entered into an amended and restated license agreement of the US lurbinectedin license agreement signed in December 2019 for the purpose of granting Jazz an exclusive license for Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in Canada.

Under the terms of this amended agreement, and with respect to the license granted for Canada, Pharma Mar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between an upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments in Canada.

Pharma Mar is also eligible to receive incremental tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from the high teens up to 30%, in addition to up to US $3 million as potential sales milestone payments. Pharma Mar retains production rights for lurbinectedin and will supply the product to Jazz.

The terms of the license agreement signed in December 2019 with respect to the exclusive license granted to Jazz in US (including Jazz´ payment obligations) remain unchanged.

Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) was approved by US FDA for the treatment of metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer on June 15th, 2020, and has been submitted to health agencies in Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Singapore under accelerated approval pathways. Pharma Mar and Jazz are working together to determine the lurbinectedin regulatory filing strategy for Canada.

Please find attached press release that will be distributed to the media today.

Pharma Mar S.A. Avda. de los Reyes, 1 P.I. La Mina

28770 Colmenar Viejo (Madrid) Spain www.pharmamar.com

PharmaMar signs an agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for lurbinectedin in Canada

  • PharmaMar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between the upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments.
  • PharmaMar is also entitled to receive tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from high teens to 30% as well as sales milestone payments.

Madrid, October 15th, 2020. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced today that Pharma Mar, S.A. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited have entered into an amended and restated license agreement of the US lurbinectedin license agreement signed in December 2019 for the purpose of granting Jazz an exclusive license for Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in Canada.

Under the terms of this amended agreement, and with respect to the license granted for Canada, PharmaMar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between an upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments in Canada.

PharmaMar is also eligible to receive incremental tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from the high teens up to 30%, in addition to up to US $3 million as potential sales milestone payments. PharmaMar retains production rights for lurbinectedin and will supply the product to Jazz.

The terms of the license agreement signed in December 2019 with respect to the exclusive license granted to Jazz in US (including Jazz´ payment obligations) remain unchanged.

Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) was approved by US FDA for the treatment of metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer on June 15th, 2020, and has been submitted to health agencies in Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Singapore under accelerated approval pathways. PharmaMar and Jazz are working together to determine the lurbinectedin regulatory filing strategy for Canada.

1

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

Headquartered in Madrid, PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company, focused on oncology and committed to research and development which takes its inspiration from the sea to discover molecules with antitumor activity. It is a company that seeks innovative products to provide healthcare professionals with new tools to treat cancer. Its commitment to patients and to research has made it one of the world leaders in the discovery of antitumor drugs of marine origin.

PharmaMar has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. It develops and commercializes Yondelis® in Europe and has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: ZepzelcaTM (lurbinectedin, PM1183), PM184 and PM14. With subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

About lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (ZepzelcaTM), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinacidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent. Together with its effect on cancer cells, lurbinectedin inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages, downregulating the production of cytokines that are essential for the growth of the tumor. Transcriptional addiction is an acknowledged target in those diseases, many of them lacking other actionable targets.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 606597464

Álvaro Mateo - Communication Manager amateo@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 650726009

Phone: +34 918466000

Capital Markets & Investor Relations:

José Luis Moreno- Capital Markets & Investor Relations Director María Marín de la Plaza - Capital Markets & Investor Relations investorrelations@pharmamar.com

Phone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

2

