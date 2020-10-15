Pharma Mar S A : On business and financial situation

CNMV

Madrid, October 15, 2020

In accordance with article 227 of the recast Spanish Securities Market Act (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), is hereby reported the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Further to relevant event published on December 19, 2019 (registered number 284941), Pharma Mar has announced today that Pharma Mar, S.A. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited have entered into an amended and restated license agreement of the US lurbinectedin license agreement signed in December 2019 for the purpose of granting Jazz an exclusive license for Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in Canada.

Under the terms of this amended agreement, and with respect to the license granted for Canada, Pharma Mar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between an upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments in Canada.

Pharma Mar is also eligible to receive incremental tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from the high teens up to 30%, in addition to up to US $3 million as potential sales milestone payments. Pharma Mar retains production rights for lurbinectedin and will supply the product to Jazz.

The terms of the license agreement signed in December 2019 with respect to the exclusive license granted to Jazz in US (including Jazz´ payment obligations) remain unchanged.

Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) was approved by US FDA for the treatment of metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer on June 15th, 2020, and has been submitted to health agencies in Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Singapore under accelerated approval pathways. Pharma Mar and Jazz are working together to determine the lurbinectedin regulatory filing strategy for Canada.

Please find attached press release that will be distributed to the media today.

