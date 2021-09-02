Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Pharma Mar,S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHM   ES0169501022

PHARMA MAR,S.A.

(PHM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar announces abstracts to be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

09/02/2021 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PharmaMar announces abstracts to be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Madrid, September 2nd, 2021. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM), along with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), has announced today that the following abstracts will be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, which will be held virtually from September 8th to 14th.

Two oral presentations and three posters will be shown on Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) during the congress.

The results of the ATLANTIS phase III clinical trial will be presented at the Presidential Symposium by Dr. Luis Paz-Ares, Head of the Oncology Department at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and lead author of the study: "despite not meeting the primary endpoint of overall survival, the ATLANTIS study has some very important teachings for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer, hence its selection for the Presidential Symposium. The combination of lurbinectedin at 2.0mg/m2 (compared to the FDA approved dose of 3.2mg/m2 as monotherapy) with doxorubicin has resulted in a more favorable safety and tolerability profile as compared to the control arm, with significantly lower incidence of hematological toxicities. These results reinforce the value proposition of lurbinectedin in monotherapy for patients in this setting and warrants further evaluation as single- agent or in combinations."

Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin)

  • Lurbinectedin/Doxorubicin versus CAV or Topotecan in Relapsed SCLC Patients: Phase III Randomized ATLANTIS Trial
    Plenary 2: Presidential Symposium, September 9th, 06:47 - 06:57 MST (14:47 - 14:57 CET)
    Lead author: Luis Paz-Ares

1

  • Subsequent Systemic Therapy After Lurbinectedin Discontinuation in Patients With Small-cell Lung Cancer
    Mini-Oral; September 13, 20:00- 20:05 MST, September 14, 04:00-04:05 CET)
    Lead author: Vivek Subbiah
  • Exposure-Response(E-R) Analysis of Lurbinectedin (L) alone or with Doxorubicin (Dox) in Overall Survival (OS) in SCLC
    Poster
    Lead author: Salvador Fudio
  • Lurbinectedin in pre-treated patients with small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma in a real world setting
    Poster
    Lead author: D.W. Dumoulin
  • EMERGE 402 Phase 4 Observational Study: Safety and Outcomes in Patients With SCLC Receiving Treatment With Lurbinectedin Poster
    Lead author: Raj Hanvesakul

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new oncology treatments, whose mission is to improve the healthcare outcomes of patients afflicted by serious diseases with our innovative medicines. The Company is inspired by the sea, driven by science, and motivated by patients with serious diseases to improve their lives by delivering novel medicines to them. PharmaMar intends to continue to be the world leader in marine medicinal discovery, development and innovation.

PharmaMar has developed and now commercializes Yondelis® in Europe by itself, as well as Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin), in the US; and Aplidin® (plitidepsin), in Australia, with different partners. In addition, it has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin and PM14. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), PharmaMar has subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar also wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; and Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

2

About lurbinectedin

Lurbinectedin (Zepzelca®), also known as PM1183, is an analog of the marine compound ET-736 isolated from the sea squirt Ecteinacidia turbinata in which a hydrogen atom has been replaced by a methoxy group. It is a selective inhibitor of the oncogenic transcription programs on which many tumors are particularly dependent. Together with its effect on cancer cells, lurbinectedin inhibits oncogenic transcription in tumor-associated macrophages, downregulating the production of cytokines that are essential for the growth of the tumor. Transcriptional addiction is an acknowledged target in those diseases, many of them lacking other actionable targets.

Media Contact:

Alfonso Ortín - Communications Director aortin@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 609493127

Miguel Martínez-Cava - Communication Manager mmartinez-cava@pharmamar.comMobile: +34 606597464

Phone: +34 918466000

Capital Markets & Investor Relations:

José Luis Moreno- Capital Markets & Investor Relations Director María Marín de la Plaza - Capital Markets & Investor Relations investorrelations@pharmamar.com

Phone: +34 914444500

Or please visit our website at www.pharmamar.com

3

Disclaimer

Pharma Mar SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 06:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHARMA MAR,S.A.
02:42aPHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar announces abstracts to be presented during the IASLC ..
PU
09/01PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar Lung Cancer Treatment Gets UAE Nod
MT
09/01PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar announces the approval of Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) f..
PU
07/29PHARMA MAR S A : Cancer Therapy Backed for Orphan Drug Status in EU
MT
07/29PHARMA MAR S A : Spain's PharmaMar sales rise on demand for cancer treatments
RE
07/29Pharma Mar, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/29PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar Group reports H1 2021 Financial Results
PU
07/29PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar receives positive opinion from EMA for Orphan Drug De..
AQ
07/28PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar receives positive opinion from EMA (COMP) for Orphan ..
PU
05/27PHARMA MAR S A : PharmaMar announces results of its APLICOVPC study in adult pat..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PHARMA MAR,S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 218 M 258 M 258 M
Net income 2021 78,5 M 92,9 M 92,9 M
Net cash 2021 207 M 245 M 245 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,7x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 1 370 M 1 624 M 1 622 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,33x
EV / Sales 2022 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 443
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart PHARMA MAR,S.A.
Duration : Period :
Pharma Mar,S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PHARMA MAR,S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 75,66 €
Average target price 102,80 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Maria Luisa de Francia Caballero Chief Financial Officer
Nadia Badri Vice President-Medical Affairs
Carmen Cuevas Marchante Director-Research & Development
Luis Rupérez Cuenca Director-Human Resources & Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMA MAR,S.A.6.56%1 624
CSL LIMITED9.15%103 610
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.13.62%63 686
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.16.46%55 033
BIOGEN INC.38.14%50 409
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.21.15%44 385