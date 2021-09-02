Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar announces abstracts to be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer

PharmaMar announces abstracts to be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer Madrid, September 2nd, 2021. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM), along with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ), has announced today that the following abstracts will be presented during the IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, which will be held virtually from September 8th to 14th. Two oral presentations and three posters will be shown on Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) during the congress. The results of the ATLANTIS phase III clinical trial will be presented at the Presidential Symposium by Dr. Luis Paz-Ares, Head of the Oncology Department at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid and lead author of the study: "despite not meeting the primary endpoint of overall survival, the ATLANTIS study has some very important teachings for the treatment of relapsed small cell lung cancer, hence its selection for the Presidential Symposium. The combination of lurbinectedin at 2.0mg/m2 (compared to the FDA approved dose of 3.2mg/m2 as monotherapy) with doxorubicin has resulted in a more favorable safety and tolerability profile as compared to the control arm, with significantly lower incidence of hematological toxicities. These results reinforce the value proposition of lurbinectedin in monotherapy for patients in this setting and warrants further evaluation as single- agent or in combinations." Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin) Lurbinectedin/Doxorubicin versus CAV or Topotecan in Relapsed SCLC Patients: Phase III Randomized ATLANTIS Trial

Plenary 2: Presidential Symposium, September 9 th , 06:47 - 06:57 MST (14:47 - 14:57 CET)

Lead author: Luis Paz-Ares 1

Subsequent Systemic Therapy After Lurbinectedin Discontinuation in Patients With Small-cell Lung Cancer

Mini-Oral; September 13, 20:00- 20:05 MST, September 14, 04:00-04:05 CET)

Lead author: Vivek Subbiah

Subsequent Systemic Therapy After Lurbinectedin Discontinuation in Patients With Small-cell Lung Cancer

Mini-Oral; September 13, 20:00- 20:05 MST, September 14, 04:00-04:05 CET)

Lead author: Vivek Subbiah

Exposure-Response (E-R) Analysis of Lurbinectedin (L) alone or with Doxorubicin (Dox) in Overall Survival (OS) in SCLC

Poster

Lead author: Salvador Fudio

Poster

Lead author: Salvador Fudio

Lurbinectedin in pre-treated patients with small cell lung cancer and malignant pleural mesothelioma in a real world setting

Poster

Lead author: D.W. Dumoulin

Poster

Lead author: D.W. Dumoulin

EMERGE 402 Phase 4 Observational Study: Safety and Outcomes in Patients With SCLC Receiving Treatment With Lurbinectedin

Poster

Lead author: Raj Hanvesakul

