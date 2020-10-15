Pharma Mar S A : PharmaMar signs an agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for lurbinectedin in Canada

PharmaMar signs an agreement with Jazz Pharmaceuticals for lurbinectedin in Canada

PharmaMar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between the upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments.

PharmaMar is also entitled to receive tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from high teens to 30% as well as sales milestone payments.

Madrid, October 15th, 2020. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced today that Pharma Mar, S.A. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited have entered into an amended and restated license agreement of the US lurbinectedin license agreement signed in December 2019 for the purpose of granting Jazz an exclusive license for Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) in Canada.

Under the terms of this amended agreement, and with respect to the license granted for Canada, PharmaMar is eligible to receive up to US $5 million between an upfront payment and regulatory milestone payments in Canada.

PharmaMar is also eligible to receive incremental tiered royalties on future net sales of lurbinectedin in Canada, ranging from the high teens up to 30%, in addition to up to US $3 million as potential sales milestone payments. PharmaMar retains production rights for lurbinectedin and will supply the product to Jazz.

The terms of the license agreement signed in December 2019 with respect to the exclusive license granted to Jazz in US (including Jazz´ payment obligations) remain unchanged.

Zepzelca™ (lurbinectedin) was approved by US FDA for the treatment of metastatic Small Cell Lung Cancer on June 15th, 2020, and has been submitted to health agencies in Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Singapore under accelerated approval pathways. PharmaMar and Jazz are working together to determine the lurbinectedin regulatory filing strategy for Canada.

