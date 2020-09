Pharma Mar S A : Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programs

National Securities Market Commission Markets Directorate General

Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), 16 September 2020

In accordance with article 227 of the recast Spanish Securities Market Act (Ley del Mercado de Valores), approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 of 23 October, articles 2.2 and 2.3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilisation measures and concordant provisions, is hereby reported the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Share buy-back, stabilisation and treasury stock programs

In relation to the program to buy-back treasury shares announced by means of inside information communication dated March 25, 2020 (registration number 113) (the "Buy-backProgram"), Pharma Mar, S.A. (the "Company") hereby informs on the transactions carried out under the Buy-back Program during the period between September 9th and September 15th of 2020 (the "Period").

Date Security Transaction Stock Exchange Number of Average Price shares (€) 09/09/2020 PHM Purchase XMAD 2.000 89,90000 10/09/2020 PHM Purchase XMAD 4.292 88,30000 11/09/2020 PHM Purchase XMAD 3.000 95,65000 14/09/2020 PHM Purchase XMAD 1.602 99,11910 15/09/2020 PHM Purchase XMAD 2.613 105,30000

Detailed information on each of the transactions carried out by the Company during the Period is attached as an annex.

