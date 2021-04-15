Pharma Mar S A : ESMO includes lurbinectedin in its Clinical Practice Guidelines

ESMO includes lurbinectedin in its Clinical

Practice Guidelines

Madrid, April 15th, 2021. - PharmaMar (MSE:PHM) has announced today that ESMO (European Society of Medical Oncology) has updated their Clinical Practice Guidelines for Small-Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), and now includes PharmaMar's lurbinectedin as "a treatment option for patients progressing on or after first-lineplatinum-based Chemotherapy."

This ESMO Clinical Practice Guideline provides key recommendations for managing SCLC. It covers clinical and pathological diagnosis, staging and risk assessment,

treatment and follow-up. Treatment algorithms for locoregional, advanced/metastatic and recurrent SCLC are provided.

All recommendations were compiled by a multidisciplinary group of experts. Recommendations are based on available scientific data and the authors' collective expert opinion.

Legal warning

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

About PharmaMar

PharmaMar is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new oncology treatments, whose mission is to improve the healthcare outcomes of patients afflicted by serious diseases with our innovative medicines. The Company is inspired by the sea, driven by science, and motivated by patients with serious diseases to improve their lives by delivering novel medicines to them. PharmaMar intends to continue to be the world leader in marine medicinal discovery, development and innovation.

PharmaMar has developed and now commercializes Yondelis® in Europe by itself, as well as Zepzelca® (lurbinectedin), in the US; and Aplidin® (plitidepsin), in Australia, with different partners. In addition, it has a pipeline of drug candidates and a robust R&D oncology program. PharmaMar has other clinical-stage programs under development for several types of solid cancers: lurbinectedin, PM184 and PM14. Headquartered in Madrid (Spain), PharmaMar has subsidiaries in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria and the United States. PharmaMar also wholly owns other companies: GENOMICA, a molecular diagnostics company; and Sylentis, dedicated to researching therapeutic applications of gene silencing (RNAi). To learn more about PharmaMar, please visit us at www.pharmamar.com.

About lurbinectedin

1