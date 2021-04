Pharma Mar S A : Liquidity and counterparty agreements

National Securities Market Commission Markets Directorate General

C/ Edison núm. 4 28006 Madrid

Colmenar Viejo (Madrid), April 8th, 2021

In accordance with article 227 of the recast Spanish Securities Market Act (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores), is hereby reported the following:

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

Quarterly operations liquidity agreement

On June 4, 2018, Pharma Mar, S.A. entered into a liquidity agreement with JB CAPITAL MARKETS, SOCIEDAD DE VALORES, S.A.U. in order to promote the liquidity of the transactions and the regularity of the listing of its shares, which entered into force on June 5, 2018, and was notified to the market by means of significant event dated June 4, 2018 (with registration number 266.399).

In compliance with the provisions of section 2.b) of Rule Fourth of Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the National Securities Market Commission, on liquidity agreements, below are detailed the operations carried out under the aforementioned liquidity agreement corresponding to the first quarter of Year 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021).