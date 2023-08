PharmaCielo Ltd. is a Canada-based company with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to channel distributors. The Company has two subsidiaries, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. (PharmaCielo Colombia) and Ubiquo Telemedicina S.A.S. (Ubiquo). PharmaCielo Colombia cultivates and processes the Company’s all-natural cannabis into standardized, medicinal-grade oil extracts and related products. In Colombia, PharmaCielo Colombia is a licensed cultivator, producer, and distributor of both TetraHydroCannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis for use in Colombia, international export, and research purposes. Ubiquo is a knowledge management and medical consultation system that focuses on creating access to healthcare for Colombians. Ubiquo is a technology platform and a user interface that allows doctors and patients to communicate. Ubiquo is used as a communication tool.

Sector Pharmaceuticals