PharmaCielo Ltd. is a Canada-based company with a focus on ethical and sustainable processing and supplying of all natural, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to channel distributors. The Company has two subsidiaries, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings S.A.S. (PharmaCielo Colombia) and Ubiquo Telemedicina S.A.S. (Ubiquo). PharmaCielo Colombia cultivates and processes the Companyâs all-natural cannabis into standardized, medicinal-grade oil extracts and related products. In Colombia, PharmaCielo Colombia is a licensed cultivator, producer, and distributor of both TetraHydroCannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis for use in Colombia, international export, and research purposes. Ubiquo is a knowledge management and medical consultation system that focuses on creating access to healthcare for Colombians. Ubiquo is a technology platform and a user interface that allows doctors and patients to communicate. Ubiquo is used as a communication tool.

Sector Pharmaceuticals