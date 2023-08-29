PharmaCielo Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 0.159539 million compared to CAD 2.12 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.58 million compared to CAD 3.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was CAD 0.946037 million compared to CAD 3.32 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 7.14 million compared to CAD 6.43 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.
PharmaCielo Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:39 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023