Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PHLOG B   SE0011178763

PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL)

(PHLOG B)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pharmacolog i Uppsala : A Look at Pharmacolog and Their Products in the Diversion Monitoring Space – an interview by Terri Vidals

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Look at Pharmacolog and Their Products in the Diversion Monitoring Space - an interview by Terri Vidals
  • Blog
  • Monday 4 October 2021

Terri Vidals, founder of Rxpert Solutions, has 30 years of experience as a hospital pharmacist. She has worked both in community hospital and teaching hospital settings as well as nursing home facilities. During that time, she gained experience in several clinical areas, and over the last 12 years, she has specialized in ensuring medication safety, managing pharmacy operations, and controlled substance diversion monitoring. She takes a very practical approach and believes all change must have a point and result in sustained improvement.

In an interview with Pharmacolog, Terri brings up essential aspects of drug diversion prevention.

See the interview here

"Our solution WasteLog® minimizes attempts to divert injectable controlled substances and can easily fit into your current workflow. WasteLog® is a keycomponent of any Drug Diversion Prevention Program."

- Jeffrey Marton, Sales Director U.S. Market, Pharmacolog

To learn more about our analysis device, WasteLog® or how it can be incorporated into your automated monitoring program, please contact us here or stop by our booth for a demo at the NADDI Annual Conference in November.

Disclaimer

Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 09:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL)
05:02aPHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : A Look at Pharmacolog and Their Products in the Diversion Monitori..
PU
09/20PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : Monitoring – the key to an effective drug diversion strategy
PU
08/16GAP ANALYSIS : Protect yourself from drug diversion
PU
08/12Pharmacolog I Uppsala AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Jun..
CI
07/29PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : and Codonics® Expand Relationship
PU
07/19PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : DrugLog® ready for launch in the US
PU
07/12PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : U.S. University hospital orders 4 WasteLog®-systems
PU
06/24PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : A light in the tunnel
PU
06/18PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : The New York Presbyterian expands with three WasteLog® systems
AQ
05/25PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA : Interim report January - March 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1,39 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net income 2020 -16,0 M -1,83 M -1,83 M
Net cash 2020 14,1 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,82x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 139 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 28,1x
EV / Sales 2020 39,7x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mats Ivan Högberg Chief Executive Officer
LiseLotte Söder Chief Financial Officer
Jonas Erik Anders Hedlund Chairman
Hans Erik Dahlin Manager-Research
Samuel Olof Hubert Johansson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB (PUBL)66.67%16
SARTORIUS AG74.20%44 306
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)70.50%1 763
REVENIO GROUP OYJ7.75%1 669
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION71.34%1 127
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)25.73%1 050