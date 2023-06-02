Pharmacolog i Uppsala : Annual Report 2022 (English)

CEO'S INTRODUCTION

In 2022, Pharmacolog passed an important milestone. A total of more than 100 DrugLog™ and WasteLog™ have been sold to the US and key markets in Europe. During the year, order intake amounted to MSEK 13.1, which is an increase of 49% compared to 2021. The sales amounted to MSEK 10.1, which means an increase of 15% compared to the previous year.

Pharmacolog's sales strategy so far has been based on collaborations with the American company Codonics and the German company B. Braun. Most of the sales are attributable to these two companies.

Codonics is focused on the sale of WasteLog™. Hospitals in the US face enormous challenges in managing opiates as narcotic drugs intended for patients or left over after surgery are sometimes diverted by hospital personnel. US authorities have recognized the problem and require hospitals to have documented procedures for opiate management, so-calledDrug Diversion Prevention programs. The establishment of WasteLog™ as a key element in managing controlled substances means great future opportunities for the company.

In December, Pharmacolog participated in the important ASHP conference in Las Vegas. Drug diversion was a major theme at the conference, confirming the importance of safe opiate management and, thus, the crucial role of WasteLog™ in Drug Diversion Prevention programs for hospitals. The company received important orders from UT Southwestern in Dallas and the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.

Lars Gusch, CEO