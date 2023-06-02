Pharmacolog i Uppsala : Annual Report 2022 (English)
2022
ANNUAL REPORT - PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB
| ANNUAL REPORT 2022 - PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB
PHARMACOLOG IN BRIEF
Pharmacolog is active in the field of medical technology and develops systems and solutions that aim to optimize and ensure correct and effective treatment with injectable drugs. The company offers three different solutions, where DrugLog™ and PrepLog™ offer a fast and cost-effective quality control of prepared drugs prior to patient administration. WasteLog™ is used to prevent drugs from falling into the wrong hands and is primarily intended for the North American market. In addition to three different measuring instruments, Pharmacolog also provides Pharmacolog Dashboard™, which is a web-based tool for the analysis and verification of quality controls performed on prepared drugs.
| ANNUAL REPORT 2022 - PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB
CEO'S INTRODUCTION
In 2022, Pharmacolog passed an important milestone. A total of more than 100 DrugLog™ and WasteLog™ have been sold to the US and key markets in Europe. During the year, order intake amounted to MSEK 13.1, which is an increase of 49% compared to 2021. The sales amounted to MSEK 10.1, which means an increase of 15% compared to the previous year.
Pharmacolog's sales strategy so far has been based on collaborations with the American company Codonics and the German company B. Braun. Most of the sales are attributable to these two companies.
Codonics is focused on the sale of WasteLog™. Hospitals in the US face enormous challenges in managing opiates as narcotic drugs intended for patients or left over after surgery are sometimes diverted by hospital personnel. US authorities have recognized the problem and require hospitals to have documented procedures for opiate management,so-calledDrug Diversion Prevention programs. The establishment of WasteLog™ as a key element in managing controlled substances means great future opportunities for the company.
In December, Pharmacolog participated in the important ASHP conference in Las Vegas. Drug diversion was a major theme at the conference, confirming the importance of safe opiate management and, thus, the crucial role of WasteLog™ in Drug Diversion Prevention programs for hospitals. The company received important orders from UT Southwestern in Dallas and the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
Lars Gusch, CEO
B. Braun has established DrugLog™ in the Spanish market and sells the system for quality control of toxic drugs. Complete systems were installed in hospitals such as La Fe in Valencia, Hospital Provincial de Castellón, and Hospital Universitaro de Badajoz. As the initial challenges have been resolved with Closed System Transfer Devices in connection with DrugLog™ measurements, we expect B. Braun to broadly launch an integrated solution with DrugLog™ in more key markets. At the end of the year, Pharmacolog Dashboard™ was launched as a completely new concept within Pharmacolog's product portfolio. The concept offers several software modules to provide users with a remote overview and analysis capability of all measurements performed with Pharmacolog's instruments. Pharmacolog Dashboard™ will be of strategic importance for the company's development.
In order to expand into new markets, Pharmacolog is collaborating with Business Sweden in Tokyo regarding a market introduction in Japan. A first reference customer wants to use DrugLog™ to verify compounded pharmaceuticals at the hospital pharmacy.
The beginning of 2023 has been characterized by turbulence in the management of Pharmacolog. A CEO change took place in January. A failed recruitment resulted in another change of CEO, with the Board deciding to appoint me as CEO of the company. As we move forward, we will focus on a new strategic direction for the company and financing. With a changed strategy and the right resources, we expect to create greater value for both customers and shareholders.
| ANNUAL REPORT 2022 - PHARMACOLOG I UPPSALA AB
MILESTONES 2022
CODONICS ORDERS BOTH DRUGLOG™ AND WASTELOG™ SYSTEMS AND EXPANDS MARKETS
Leading hospitals in the US show great interest in implementing WasteLog™ in their Drug Diversion Prevention programs, and Pharma- colog's strategic partner Codonics Inc. orders a total of 30 systems during the year, of which 17 are delivered. Codonics also orders the first two DrugLog™ systems that will be installed at one of the leading university hospitals in the US. Pharmacolog has seen increased demand and has therefore chosen to expand to more mar- kets. The agreement with Codonics for distribution of WasteLog™ in the Middle East is expanded to include distribution of DrugLog™ to GCC countries and Jordan.
B. BRAUN SPAIN WORKS METHODICALLY AND LONG-TERM
The collaboration works very well with Pharmacolog's partner in Spain, B. Braun, which works methodically and long-term. The launch of DrugLog™ and PrepLog™ was prepared a long time back but was delayed due to the pandemic. Several deals in Spain during the year are the result of the investment that B. Braun initiated in the fall of 2021 and Pharmacolog sees continued good development in Spain.
PHARMACOLOG DASHBOARD™ LAUNCHED
Pharmacolog Dashboard™ is a web-based tool for remote analysis of performed quality control checks of compounded pharmaceuticals that provide Pharmacolog with an additional potential revenue stream. The new product attracted great interest when it was demonstrated in March at the annual EAHP congress that brought together pharmacists from all over the world. The first module, Pharmacolog Dashboard™ Reporting, was launched later in the year and well-received by the first customers.
