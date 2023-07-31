PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and preparing to commercialize cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes and malignant ascites based upon its cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology known as Cell-in-a-Box. It is advancing clinical research and development of new cellular-based therapies in oncology and diabetes. The Cell-in-a-Box encapsulation technology enables genetically engineered live human cells to be used to produce various biologically active molecules. Its current generation of product candidates is referred to as CypCaps. It is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumours by using genetically engineered live human cells. Its product candidate for the treatment of diabetes consists of encapsulated, genetically modified insulin-producing cells. The Company is also developing therapies for cancer that involve prodrugs based upon certain constituents of the cannabis plant.

Sector Pharmaceuticals