    PMCB   US71715X2036

PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC.

(PMCB)
  Report
PharmaCyte Biotech : Introduction to PharmaCyte Biotech

03/07/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

  • This document may include statements by PharmaCyte Biotech that constitute
    "forward-looking statements." Such statements are often characterized by the terms "may," "believes," expects" or "anticipates" and do not reflect facts.
  • Forward-lookingstatements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of PharmaCyte and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made. PharmaCyte does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
  • Factors that may affect forward-looking statements and PharmaCyte's business generally including, but not limited to: (i) the risk factors, cautionary and other statements set forth in PharmaCyte's periodic filings with the Securities and
    Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov, and (ii) other factors that PharmaCyte is currently unable to identify or quantify but may exist in the future.

2

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer (cont'd)

  • This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

3

Platform Technology for Cancer and Diabetes

Encapsulate Genetically Modified Live Cells to Treat Diseases

  • Cancer:
  1. Encapsulate genetically engineered live cells that convert a prodrug from its inactive form to its cancer-killing form
  1. Encapsulated live cells are implanted near the site of the tumor; low dose chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide is given intravenously. Encapsulated live cells act as an artificial liver to convert the prodrug at the site of the tumor
    1. We believe that this technology results in optimal cytotoxic effect with little to no treatment-related side effects
  • Diabetes:
    1. Encapsulate genetically engineered live cells that produce, store and release

insulin in response to concentrations of glucose in the body

  1. Encapsulated live cells are implanted in a diabetic patient to act as an artificial pancreas for purposes of insulin production

4

Pipeline

Pancreatic Cancer:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2b

Phase 3

Ifosfamide - antitumor effectiveness

and much improved quality of life*

Malignant Ascites Accumulation:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Ifosfamide - delaying malignant ascites

production and accumulation

Diabetes:

Encapsulated live cells producing

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

insulin on demand for Type 1 and

insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes

Cancer Using Cannabinoids:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

cannabinoid prodrugs - antitumor

effectiveness and pain control

5

*Our planned Phase 2b clinical trial has been placed clinical hold by the FDA, subject to PharmaCyte satisfying the FDA's concerns. The

dark blue shading indicates the current status of the Company's development program.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46,6 M 46,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Technical analysis trends PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenneth L. Waggoner Chairman, President, CEO & Secretary
Carlos A. Trujillo Chief Financial Officer & Director
José L. Iglesias Chief Medical Officer
Thomas Liquard Independent Director
Thomas C. K. Yuen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC.-10.00%47
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.93%445 608
ROCHE HOLDING AG-11.66%295 200
PFIZER, INC.-17.61%273 576
ABBVIE INC.11.20%266 304
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-4.83%237 200