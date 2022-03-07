PharmaCyte Biotech : Introduction to PharmaCyte Biotech
03/07/2022 | 01:40pm EST
Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer
This document may include statements by PharmaCyte Biotech that constitute
"forward-looking statements." Such statements are often characterized by the terms "may," "believes," expects" or "anticipates" and do not reflect facts.
Forward-lookingstatements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of PharmaCyte and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made. PharmaCyte does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Factors that may affect forward-looking statements and PharmaCyte's business generally including, but not limited to: (i) the risk factors, cautionary and other statements set forth in PharmaCyte's periodic filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov, and (ii) other factors that PharmaCyte is currently unable to identify or quantify but may exist in the future.
2
Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer (cont'd)
This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
3
Platform Technology for Cancer and Diabetes
Encapsulate Genetically Modified Live Cells to Treat Diseases
Cancer:
Encapsulate genetically engineered live cells that convert a prodrug from its inactive form to its cancer-killing form
Encapsulated live cells are implanted near the site of the tumor; low dose chemotherapy prodrug ifosfamide is given intravenously. Encapsulated live cells act as an artificial liver to convert the prodrug at the site of the tumor
We believe that this technology results in optimal cytotoxic effect with little to no treatment-related side effects
Diabetes:
Encapsulate genetically engineered live cells that produce, store and release
insulin in response to concentrations of glucose in the body
Encapsulated live cells are implanted in a diabetic patient to act as an artificial pancreas for purposes of insulin production
4
Pipeline
Pancreatic Cancer:
Encapsulated live cells converting
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2b
Phase 3
Ifosfamide - antitumor effectiveness
and much improved quality of life*
Malignant Ascites Accumulation:
Encapsulated live cells converting
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Ifosfamide - delaying malignant ascites
production and accumulation
Diabetes:
Encapsulated live cells producing
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
insulin on demand for Type 1 and
insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes
Cancer Using Cannabinoids:
Encapsulated live cells converting
Preclinical
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
cannabinoid prodrugs - antitumor
effectiveness and pain control
5
*Our planned Phase 2b clinical trial has been placed clinical hold by the FDA, subject to PharmaCyte satisfying the FDA's concerns. The
dark blue shading indicates the current status of the Company's development program.
