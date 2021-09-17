Log in
    PMCB   US71715X2036

PHARMACYTE BIOTECH, INC.

(PMCB)
PharmaCyte Biotech : Presentation of PharmaCyte Biotech

09/17/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

  • This document may include statements by PharmaCyte Biotech that constitute
    "forward-looking statements." Such statements are often characterized by the terms "may," "believes," expects" or "anticipates" and do not reflect facts.
  • Forward-lookingstatements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of PharmaCyte and its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement was made. PharmaCyte does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
  • Factors that may affect forward-looking statements and PharmaCyte's business generally including, but not limited to: (i) the risk factors, cautionary and other statements set forth in PharmaCyte's periodic filings with the Securities and
    Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov, and (ii) other factors that PharmaCyte is currently unable to identify or quantify but may exist in the future.

2

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer (cont'd)

  • This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

3

Platform Technology for Cancer and Diabetes

Encapsulate Genetically Modified Live Cells to Treat Diseases

  • Cancer:
  1. Encapsulated cells convert a prodrug from its inactive form to its cancer- killing form
  1. Encapsulated cells are implanted near the site of the tumor; low dose chemotherapy prodrug is given intravenously. Encapsulated cells act as an artificial liver to convert the prodrug at the site of the tumor
    1. We believe that this technology results in optimal cytotoxic effect with little to no treatment-related side effects
  • Diabetes:
    1. Encapsulated cells that produce, store, and release insulin in response to

concentrations of glucose in the body are employed

  1. Encapsulated cells are implanted to act as an artificial pancreas for insulin production

4

Pipeline

Pancreatic Cancer:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2b

Phase 3

Ifosfamide - antitumor effectiveness

and good quality of life*

Ascites Fluid Accumulation:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Ifosfamide - delaying malignant ascites

fluid accumulation

Diabetes:

Encapsulated live cells producing

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

insulin on demand for Type 1 and

Type 2 diabetes

Cancer Using Cannabinoids:

Encapsulated live cells converting

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

cannabinoid prodrugs - antitumor

effectiveness and pain control

5

*Our planned Phase 2b clinical trial has been placed clinical hold by the FDA, subject to PharmaCyte satisfying the FDA's concerns. The dark blue

shading indicates the current status of the Company's development program.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 17:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
